Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Taton wins Circuit Finals, ranch rodeos, memorial bull riding, horse sales, Tom Horn Days, cutting

There was finally a measurable rain here, though the amount remains unmeasured since I don’t have a rain gauge up. No use jinxing it, right? Also, had a little hail but nothing damaging right here. Not far away though, they got hammered. I sure feel for the people, stock and wildlife in those.

Congrats to Ora Taton, Rapid City, S.D. steer roper, on winning the the National Circuit Finals Steer Roping on July 20. He’s the first cowboy from the Badlands Circuit to win the Circuit Finals, though there are numerous excellent steer ropers in this region. We’re all proud of you, Ora!

The RCAN Ranch Rodeo Scramble will be July 30 at the Phillips County Fairgrounds, Dodson, Mont. It will have four man teams at $400/team, can enter on two teams with at least two new team members. Events will be branding, penning, doctoring, trailering and tie down. Check in is at 3 p.m., scramble starts at 4. Calcutta and championship round will be at 7 p.m. Call JoLynn at 406-945-0378 for info and to enter.

The High Plains “Buckin’ To Vegas” Jr Tour dates and locations are set. July 30 will be Gillette, Wyo., Campbell County Fair Ranch Rodeo, bareback and saddle broncs; August 7-8, Flandreau Rodeo Days, Flandreau, S.D.; Sept. 5, Wagner, S.D.; Sept. 19 Ft. Pierre High Plains Wild Card and Circuit Finals, Ft. Pierre, S.D.; Dec. 3-7 World Finals in Las Vegas, Nev. Call 605-222-8510 to enter. Check it all out at http://www.lazy3Srodeo.com.

There will be a team roping at Broadus, Mont., on August 1-2. Enter at 8 a.m., rope at 9. Call Bud Williams at 406-853-3555 or Taylor Williams at 406-853-3500 for details.

Belle Fourche Horse Sale consignment deadline is August 1 for the Sept. 18 sale at Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, S.D. You can find consignment forms at on the Facebook page Belle Fourche Horse Sale. Email bellefourchehorsesale@gmail.com or call Lindsey O’Keeffe at 307-401-2555 or Levi O’Keeffe at 701-721-9248.

The consignment deadline for the NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale is August 5. The sale will be Oct. 17 at the new location of Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont. Call Bonnie at 406-256-2497 for details.

The 110th Annual Faith Stock Show and Rodeo is currently on track to be held August 5-9 at Faith, S.D. They’re having the usual excellent line up of events from parades to rodeo performances, match bronc rides to Indian relays. The Bronc Match will be August 5 at 7 p.m. and will feature the top broncs and bronc riders in the world. On August 7-8 will be the Indian Relays. I will provide more information as it is confirmed. In the mean time, you can call Gnene Fordyce for info at 605-390-8761.

There will be an Andrea Huft Youth Barrel Clinic at the Graham Arena, Baker, Mont., on August 5-7. There may also be poles if there’s enough interest and time. The clinic will focus on the fundamentals of barrel racing and horsemanship. It’s open to 10 students, each having their own horse and the ability to ride it. Open to high school and younger. It’s $175/students, with $100 deposit and signed release form to hold your spot. Private message on Facebook to Philip N Andrea Huft to get signed up.

The Wild West Ranch Bronc Riding will be Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m. at the Keith County Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb. It is an 8 Seconds Whiskey Tour stop with Bad Medicine Broncs, 40 point bronc riding. And $3000 added. Entry fee is $125 and it’s WSRRA sanctioned. Call MaKenzi at 308-289-1304 for entry and general information.

The Tom Horn Days Fundraiser will be August 7-9 at Bosler, Wyo. It will have pasture bronc riding, pasture roping, concerts, campfire acoustic jams, history, a trade show, cowboy cooking, and cowboy church. Free camping and only 18 miles from Laramie if you prefer a room. It’s going to be a grand, cowboy time for the whole family!

The Brushie Creek Summer Cutting will be August 7-9 at the Reed Ranch Arena, Faith, S.D. There will be a cutting clinic on Friday evening too. Call Susie Reed at 406-599-1086 for information and directions to the ranch.

Well, that winds up my warmish circle for another week. I hope you’re all well and getting a little hay put up. Be careful out there and have a great week.