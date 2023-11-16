Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Tickets on sale, ranch rodeo, clinic, roping jackpots, SDQHA, chariot racing

How in the world is it already Thanksgiving in a few days? I swear, it was just June 2007. My family will be gathering at my brother and sister-in-law’s house, as we have for many years. I’m so grateful that there is still a big crowd that can gather. We’ve lost some vital people over the years and their absence is always felt, but, that remaining gathering still laughs and has a big, noisy time. I guess the only one not having fun at our family dinner is the turkey.

It’s a ways off, but good seats go fast, so I’m letting you know that reserve seat ticket sales for Rodeo Rapid City at the Black Hills Stock Show, Rapid City, S.D., have opened! Don’t fall for bogus sale sites, as the tickets are sold only through http://www.themonument.live/rodeorapidcity.com site. The rodeo runs Jan. 26 through Feb. 3.

Jobman’s Lazy E7 Arena, Bayard, Neb., have started their Wednesday night team roping jackpots. It’s $20/run, cash only, and Handicap pick/draw. You enter at 6 and rope at 7 p.m. The dates are Nov. 22, 29; Dec. 6, 13, 20; Jan. 3, 10, 17, 23, 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28. For more info, call Steve at 308-631-0673, Sherry at 308-631-1646 or Spencer at 308-641-8576.

This has been on my bucket list for years now and someday I sure hope to go! The Iron Man 40th Timed Event Championship is Feb. 29-Mar. 2 at the Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Okla. It’s a ways off, I know, but ticket sales open on Nov. 22 and will sell out, so get them soon. You can learn my by calling 405-282-3004 or go to http://www.lazye.com .

The Rodeo Extravaganza Ranch Rodeo will be Dec. 9, 6 p.m., at the W H Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. There’s $2000 up in cash an prizes. Entry fee is $150/ man, $600 team, with a maximum of 24 teams. There will be three events and a short go event with the top 10 back in it. A calcutta will be held on each team. The events are trailer loading, branding and wild cow milking, with the short go event the rawhide race. Pre-entry deadline is Dec. 1. Text entry to 605-777-5883.

A Horsemanship Clinic with Alesa Barner will be Dec. 2-3 at Barner Arena, Hershey, Neb. It’s limited in number so that everyone gets focused instructions. Clinic costs $400, with a $200 non-refundable deposit to save your spot. It’s $50/day to audit. Contact Alesa Barner on Facebook.

Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies has changed their event date from Dec. 17 to Dec. 10. It will still be at DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

For The Brand Foundation will be holding a Three Man Doctoring and Muley Roping Jan. 20, 11 a.m., at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City Community College, Miles City, Mont. Entries open Dec. 5, so don’t let the date slip up on you. Call Toby at 406-671-8339 for details.

There’s going to be an NFR Watch Party on Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16 at the North Dakota Hall of Fame Cowboy Lounge, in Medora, N.D. Seating is limited, to 50 per night and tickets are $50 per night. A social will start at 6 p.m. with a fine dinner at 6:30., plus a free will bar. Dec. 8 and 9 will feature prine rib, Dec. 15 is Amaretto Chicken, and Dec. 16 is Sirloin steak. Reserve your spot soon with Becky Scheef at 701-623-2000, ext. #2., or Irena johnson at 218-849-4473.

The All American Cutter/Chariot Races schedule has been set for the races at Afton, Wyo. The dates are Dec. 9, 16, 23; Jan. 6, 13, 27 (finals) and Feb. 10-11. All are starting at 1 p.m., except for Jan. 27 which will start at noon.

Get your tickets early for the Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo and concert at the Metra Park, Billings, Mont., on Dec. 23, 7 p.m. The top NFR riders and stock will be fresh off the WNFR and the action will be exceptional.

Well, that’s my breezy circle for this week. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, and remember all the blessings we have living in this great nation, despite all that going on that might make us think otherwise. Pray for our nation, Israel and our soldiers. May God Bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

> Justin Hanks Medical Benefit Soup Supper and Auction, Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.

> Bronc’s Battle Benefit Team Roping, Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m., Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Nov. 19, 10 a.m., Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> The Crossroads 5D Barrel Race, Nov. 24-25, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Slope Summer Circuit Awards Banquet, Nov. 25, Number 3 Saloon, Buffalo, S.D.

> Invitational Bull Riding and Breakaway, Nov. 25, The DEX, S.D. State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D.

> Coy Hepper Memorial Invitational, Nov. 25, Watford City, N.D.

> Bronc’s Battle Ranch Rodeo Fundraiser, Nov. 25, Sheridan College Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo.

> South Dakota Horsemen’s Meeting, Dec. 2, 1 p.m. CST, Youth Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, Dec. 5, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> New Years Eve Buck and Ball, Dec. 31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Jan. 12-14, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> SDQHA Annual Meeting and Banquet, Jan. 13, Ramkota Inn, Pierre, S.D.

> NWSS Horseman’s Challenge, Jan. 16-17, Cinch Arena, Events Center, Denver, Colo.

EVENT SERIES:

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Dec. 9, 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping;Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Mar. 9, April 13; Worden, Mont.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: Dec. 16, McCord Ranch, White Lake, S.D.; Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Frank Kenzy’s, Iona, S.D.; Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO FALL JACKPOT SERIES: 10 a.m., Breakaway, Tie Down, open and youth; team roping; Nov. 26; Dec. 3.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Nov. 18, Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>LADIES OPEN BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: noon, Nov. 19, 26; Dec. 3; Ogallala Indoor Arena, Ogallala, Neb.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Dec. 2, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, Mar. 2, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Nov.19; Dec. 3, 17; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Dec. 9; Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.