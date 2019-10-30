Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Timed event bonanza, barrels, team roping, banquets, American SW qualifier

I’m preparing to sell my calves this week as I write this. I’ll admit, it makes me a bit queasy to think of the prices right now. Hopefully it has crawled back up a bit by tomorrow since the fake meat plant fire and smoke has probably cleared a bit. It’s sure frustrating to raise good cattle, as so many of you are as well, and get prices that reflect a market of 20 years ago. There’s still no other business I’d rather be in though. Must have had my brains knocked out as a kid.

The weather has sure been a cold booger. Had -6 here this morning after the skies cleared. That will sure test out the heat tape in the well house, especially if it hasn’t been turned on yet. No snow here to speak of but plenty other places, so my sympathy to all of you in those areas. I know it’s been this cold this early before but I don’t have to like it.

The 2020 Timed Event Bonanza at the Riata Ranch, Cheyenne, Wyo., will be Nov. 9-10. On Nov. 9 will be barrels, with peewee, novice youth, youth, novice horse and open, with $500 added. Exhibitions will run at 11 a.m. To 1:15, timed only at 1:30-1:45, the race to start at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 will be breakaway at 10 a.m., enter 4 times, WPRA breakaway sidepot, and youth breakaway. Tie Down Roping will have open, enter 4 times, #1 roping. Team Roping will not start before 1 p.m., entries for it will close when TDR is done. Team roping is a #10 slide, enter 4 times, drawpot, three head progressive. Call Charity at 970-218-2283 or Stuart at 307-630-7628.

First Out 4D barrel race will be Nov. 16 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. There’s $200 added in the Open, $500 to the futurity sidepots. Exhibitions will run from 9 a.m. To noon, open arena from noon to 12:15, open 4D at 1 p.m. Pre-entry call in is Nov. 14, 6-7 p.m., to 307-896-9480.

The Gillette High School Rodeo Club’s awards banquet will be Nov. 14 after the meeting at 6 p.m. It will be at the Rockpile Community Center, Gillette, Wyo. Meat and drinks will be provided with the rest potluck. Those with names beginning A-H bring a desert, I-Z a side dish.

A team roping jackpot will be held at Reinert Arena, off I-90, exit 116, Wall, S.D. It will start at 10 a.m. With an open 12 slide, followed by mixed where on person must be female or 13 or younger. It’s $50/person to enter all the ropings and you can enter three times each end. Enter at 9 a.m. Call Cole Reinert at 605-515-3575 or Allen Good at 605-441-6898 for info.

An American Steer Wrestling qualifier will be Nov. 23 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. You can enter there. It’s enter from 9-11 a.m., it starts at 1 p.m., $3000 added money. Entry fee is $575/2 head and short go, you can enter multiple times. There will also be a Jr. American Qualifier after the main event. For more infor, call Allen Good at 605-462-6290 or 605-441-6898.

The Black Hills Roundup “Last Stop To Las Vegas” NFR Sendoff party will be Sat., Nov. 23, at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch. Social hour will be at 6 p.m., calcutta and food, plus life music by Whiskey Bent.

The Winter Roping series at Gillette College, Gillette, Wyo., will start in Nov. They will have tie down roping, team roping and breakaway. Dates are Nov. 23, 30; Dec. 7; Feb. 8, 15,22; March 1, 7, 14. Everyone is welcome. If you have questions call Kayla Huthinson at 307-756-2755.

SDRCHA Annual meeting will be Nov. 23 at Grap’s Burgers in Belle Fourche, S.D. The first meeting for the board will be at 5 p.m., then stallion stakes owners at 5:30, general membership meeting at 6 and the board will finalize business after that.

KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., has Justin Henderson returning for another reining clinic Dec. 14-15. It’s open to all levels and will be $200 for the weekend. Pre-entering early is critical as space is limited and will fill fast. Call Ashley at 307-680-5362 or email kph2007@live.com. You can check out the clinic and all the other events there at http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com.

That’s my circle for another week. I think I’ll get off and go thaw my feet out from the ride. Be sure and send me your events and items of interest. I always glad to share them here. Have a great week.