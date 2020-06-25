Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: VS cases, junior rodeo entries, rodeo series resume, SDRA/NRCA/HS rodeo, ranch rodeos

It’s officially summer, both on the calender and on the thermometer. A few thunder storms have rolled by but haven’t dropped much rain. There have been some lightning strikes, so the firefighters are staying on their toes. The country, for the most part, sure needs some rain. I took a drive up into Montana last weekend and saw some country that’s not only dry but got hailed out early in May in that freak storm. The trees and sage are leafed out but the grass is just dead and brown. That’s a hard way to go into the summer season. Other areas not that far off looked pretty good and clearly missed the hail and benefited from the rain. Like a lot of life, it kind of depends on which side of the ridge you’re on.

I’ve gotten word that Vesicular Stomititis (VS) has reared it’s ugly, annual head. There have been three different premises confirmed to have it in Butler County, Kansas. None of the stock had a history of travel, so it’s apparently being spread by flies. Keep in mind that flies travel on the wind, so it can come from quite a ways off when the flies land again. VS affects horses, mules, burros, cattle, sheep, goats, swine, llamas, alpacas and can also affect people if they handle the lesions without gloves. It’s seldom fatal but causes blisters and sores in the mouth, on the tongue, muzzle, udders/teats, and at the hoof hairline. Transmission is usually through biting insects but can also be spread with direct nose to nose contact, equipment, buckets, and communal watertanks. Kansas is the fourth state to have cases this year, with Texas, N.Mex., and Arizona already dealing with it.

Weston County Junior Rodeo entries must be postmarked by July 1. The rodeo will be August 1-2 at Newcastle, Wyo. You can find the entry blank on the Facebook page Weston County Junior Rodeo.

Wild Horse Ministries Paul Daily will be at the Black Hills Cowboy Church arena west of Beulah, Wyo., I-90 Exit 199, on July 2, 7 p.m. There will be a supper with a free will offering at 6 p.m. For more info contact Pastor Jeff Chaffin at 218-239-0160.

Dubois Friday Night Rodeo Series dates have been set. They are: July 3,4,10,17,24, 31; August 7, 14, 21. All are at 7:30 p.m. They’ll have barebacks, saddle broncs, ranch broncs, bulls, barrels, breakaway, tie down roping, Jr. and peewee barrels, steer riding, mini bulls and sheep riding. There’s also team roping, and you need to call 307-709-6166 for info on that. All this will be happening at Dubois, Wyo.

Wild West Wednesdays Roughstock and Barrels series will be kicking off July 8. They’ll take six barebacks, 10 saddle broncs, 10 bulls. Call Nate Morrison to enter that at 605-515-4313. If more enter than is allowed they’ll draw for it and notify you by the 6th. This is a WCRA alligned event and will take place every Wednesday at Hart Ranch Arena near Rapid City, S.D. July 8-August 19.

The 1st Annual Triple Challenge Open Breakaway, Tie Down Roping and Goat Tying Jackpot will be July 12-13 at Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. There’s already $1500 added on the roping with more coming. Several age groups in each event are offered, plus there’s an American Qualifier division. Entry deadline is July 8, cash only and you must pre-enter at http://www.signup.com/go/RpCwqsz. For info, call or text Devin Robinson at 307-391-0449 or Emily Arthun at 406-861-2154.

New Underwood, S.D. is the place to be on July 10-12 . On July 10, 9 a.m., there will be a SDHSRA practice rodeo, then a SDRA/NRCA slack that night at 7 p.m. 11-12 will have SDRA/NRCA rodeo performances at 7 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

Cokeville Stock and Saddle Club Rodeo will be July 25, 5 p.m., at Cokeville, Wyo. Entries open July 13 at 8 a.m., close July 14, 8 p.m., text only, to 453-770-2441. All the usual events, plus ribbon roping and wild cow milking, and for the kids a chicken chase and calf scramble.

There will be an Educational Hoof Care Clinic for horse owners and farriers July 17-20. The two clinics will be July 17 “Hoof to Horse”, an in depth look at hoof care. The remainder of the clinic will be hands on from beginners to professionals and covers trimming, shoeing, forging, and business skills. The main clinic is limited to 10 students. Go to http://www.OlsenEquine.com to sign up. It will be near Rapid City, S.D.

The Keya Paha Ranch Rodeo will be July 25, Norden, Neb. The calcutta will be at 5:30, ranch rodeo at 6 p.m. It’s $200/team, entries due July 18. To enter, call Rex Trahan at 785-201-4325.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Be careful out there, pray for rain, and don’t forget to thank the good Lord that we live where we do. God bless America!