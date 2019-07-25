Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: VSV, breakaway, ranch rodeos, all sorts of events

I see quite a bit of hay finally getting put up around the country. It’s sure been a task, what with the rain, mud and cooler weather. It sure beats the years where hay was scarce or nonexistant though.

The VSV (vesicular stomatitis virus) continues to spread, just as it did a few years ago. The flies that carry it can travel in the jet stream and are carried by the wind, so there isn’t any control over them to speak of. As of July 24 it has spread to seven counties and 94 facilities in Colorado alone. Watch for blisters and sores around the mouth, udders, coronet band on the feet, sloughing of skin, slobbering, weight loss, lameness and anorexia. It’s transmitted by sand flies, blackflies, and midges and can infect nearly any hooved animal and occasionally people. It doesn’t generally prove fatal unless an animal simply refuses to eat or drink and dies due to that.

Entries open August 1 for the Northern Breakaway Championships Roping at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. it’s a WCRA Divison 3 Alliance event and will be August 23 at the Bray Arena. There’s $4,000 added money, entry fee is $300 and it will will three head with a short round. Go to http://www.wcrarodeo.com for entry info and forms.

The East Fork Ranch Rodeo will be August 9, 6 p.m., at the Powder River County Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. There will be Wild Sheep Riding and a calcutta right before the ranch rodeo. Entries open August 1-8 and you call Mike Williams at 406-935-2241 for that.

August 3-4 is the Wild Horse Stampede Match of Champions at Ft. Yates, N.D. There will be extreme horse racing, saddle horse races, kids events, barrels, Indian relays, bronc riding, bull riding, and a powwow. To enter call Jake at 701-460-7367 or Mike at 701-854-2199. For general info, call Mike or Bubba at 701-301-2199. Admission is $10, kids 10 and under and adults 60 and over are free.

The Days of 85 Rodeo, Ekalaka, Mont, will be August 10-11. There will be two rodeos, two payouts, and you can enter both. It will have all the rodeo events plus ranch broncs. You’ll need to enter Monday, August 5, 10 a.m. To 10 p.m. Call 307-399-6775 to enter.

Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. is the place to be for the Rally Rodeo and Bullfights on August 5-6, 7 p.m. It will feature professional rodeo and Xtreme Bullfighters to entertain the biker crowd and all others. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.rallyrodeo.ticketleap.com.

Faith Stock Show and Rodeo will be August 6-11 at the prairie oasis, Faith, S.D. The lineup is extensive and includes open roping, World Bucking Horse Futurity, kids day, exhibits, livestock shows, NRCA/SDRA rodeo performances, ranch rodeo, ranch broncs, wild pony races, match horse races, Indian relay races, parades, downtown events, and a street dancde. Go to the Facebook page Faith Stock Show and Rodeo for the full schedule. Call Brock Williams at 605-430-1537 or Gnene Fordyce at 605-390-8761.

There will be open barrels, steer roping and a two day free roughstock school at the Southern Campbell County Agricultural Complex, Wright, Wyo, on August 9-10. To enter barrels, text 918-964-9551. For other info, call that number or 406-688-9450. To details about the rodeo school call Tom at 918-964-9551.

The Hunter Memorial Rodeo will be August 10, starting at noon, at the Hunter Arena, Kyle, S.D. There will be junior events, open events, and special events like women’s and men’s cow riding, and wil ride. For more info call Tonya at 605-454-9520 or Mindy at 605-685-5224.

The 40th Annual Dakota West 5D Barrel Race will be August 17-18 at Golliher Indoor Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. There’s $1500 added! Pre-entries are due August 10. It’s NWBRA approved. Call 605-642-5363 for info or email zgolliher@hotmail.com. You can find the entry form at Golliher Arena Facebook page.

Entries are open August 12-15 for the Rope For Knowledge Scholarship Roping, August 17, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, Buffalo, Wyo. Barrels will be at 9 with junior and open 2D; calf breakaway at 11; Men’s Mr. Twister barrel race at noon, with a calcutta; team roping at 1:30. Contestants must pre-enter! Call 307-684-2001 or 307-620-5830.

Well, that wraps up my circle for the week. Have a wonderful week, be careful and be thankful every day.