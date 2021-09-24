Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: W. Nile Virus alert, Gilbert wins Pendleton, pole jackpot, broncs, series, clinics

I’m sure enjoying the beautiful weather here. There’s been a little rain in some areas that sure needed it, and the wind hasn’t had to blow all the moisture away afterward. The rain cleared the air of the summer’s smoke. I hope the fires are dying down everywhere and no more start.

This is a heads up for folks who are traveling and moving horses around the country. There has been a significant uptick of West Nile Virus cases at a big vet practice at Lamesa, Texas. Remember, WNV isn’t transmitted horse to horse, but via mosquitos. But, if you’ve been in an area that the mosquitos are carrying it, it’s possible that your horses got exposed. Just watch for the signs: dopey acting, facial twitches, stumbling, dragging hind toes, and overreaction to normal stimulus. Gosh, those symptoms sound like me before my morning coffee.

Breakaway phenom Sawyer Gilbert just won the premier breakaway roping at the Pendleton Roundup, Pendleton, Oregon. This put her in the lead in the WPRA breakaway standings. Way to go Sawyer!

There will be a Brandee Wardell Barrel Clinic Oct. 1 at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. It’s $150 tuition, non refundable deposit of $100 to hold spot, and $25 to audit. She’s taking 12 students. Call Mara Berdal aaat 218-791-7884 to get in.

An Open 4D Pole Bending Jackpot will be Oct. 1 at the Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D. Exhibitions will be at 6 p.m., open poles at 7. $25 entry, 80% payout, with one second splits. For more information or to prre-enter, call Morgan at 507-350-0115.

The N.I.L.E. All Breed Versatility Ranch Horse Show will be at Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont., on Oct. 18-20. You must be entered before Oct. 1, so time is ticking by quickly. You can enter online at http://www.saddlebook.com/events/1941 .

Oct. 1-3 is the Brad Gjermundson Extreme Bronc Riding. Friday and Saturday’s calcuttas will be at 6 p.m., event at 7 with live music afterwards. On Sunday will be the INFR Last Chance Qualifier at 2 p.m. This will all be at the Four Bears Casino and lodge, New Town, N.D.

There will be a Trick Riding Clinic on Oct. 2 at Reserve, Mont. Instructor is Jaye Kukowski. It’s open to riders ages seven and up and will cost $125. Pre-registration is required. You need to be able to ride fairly well and provide your own horse. Trick riding saddles will be available. Call 520-508-2446 to register or for information.

Ranchers Helping Ranchers is a team roping and ranch rodeo fundraiser to help the ranchers in the Hackberry ad Cross fires in western Nebraska. It will be Oct. 2, 8 a.m., at the Historic Saddle Club Arena at Scottsbluff, Neb. Team roping is at 8 a.m., a hamburger feed will be 11-2, free will donation. The ranch rodeo will start at 1 p.m. There will be three person teams with several divisions. Enter 11 a.m. until noon, that day. It’s $45/person for the open, $30/person for ladies, and $15/kid for youth 15 and under. Text Paula Brown for more info at 308-641-6494.

The C.J. Clifford Memorial Bull Riding will be Saturday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m., below Bette’s Kitchen on Black Elk Rd, Manderson, S.D. Bull riding is $125 with $3000 added; Jr. Bulls is $35, $150 added; Calf riding is $25, $100 added, and Women’s Cow Riding is $25, $100 added. There will be lots of kids events in the arena as well. For more imfo, call Tony or Nora Clifford at 605-867-1336 or Canku Clifford at 605-939-6490.

Don’t forget that there is horse racing Oct. 2-3 at Ft. Pierre, S.D. There will be 16 races with over $100,000 in purses and incentives. Post time is 1 p.m., CST, both days.

Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb., will be holding the Toofpik Series again with breakaway, barrels, poles and goat tying. Dates are Oct. 2-3, 16-17, 30-31; Nov. 26-28; Dec. 18; Jan. 2, 29-30; Feb. 5-6, 19-20; March 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10. All will be at 7 p.m. and you’ll need to enter the Sunday before each event. For more info, call 308-730-2022.

A Tim Unzicker Cutting Clinic will be Oct. 9-10 at Ashley Quarter Horses Arena, Forsyth, Mont. Call 406-351-2579 for details.

There’s a Jaton Lord Clinic Oct. 9-10 at Homestead Horse Events, LLC, Stevenville, Mont. To learn more, call Carolyn Mack at 406-529-5033.

The Bits and Spurs Horse Club crew needs a headcount for the playday potluck on Oct. 16. Let Bobbi know if you’re going to be there.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for our nation.