Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Wally’s awarded, entry deadlines, series, series, series

Oh what a beautiful week of sunshine and showers here. I hear there’s been some moisture in other areas that desperately needed it too. I’m grateful for every drop.

Congratulations to my newspaper page neighbor Wally Badgett, creator of the Earl cartoons, on being awarded the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame’s prestigious Saddle of Honor award. He joins only two other recipitients, Charles M. Russell and Jay Contway. Wally is not only the creative genius behind the Earl cartoons, but was a college rodeo coach, is a genuine cowboy and more. Wally is invited to Great Falls, Mont. Aug. 20 for the Charles M. Russell Art Show where he’ll receive his award.

The Black Hills Cowboy Church, which is west of Beulah, Wyo., on I-90, will be hosting barrels and team roping for all skill levels on Sundays and Mondays. Barrels will start at 5 p.m., roping from 6 p.m. until too dark to see the steers. For more info, call Lisa at 417-209-5165.

The RQHBA Horse Sale is open to a few invitational rider consignments for their Aug. 28 sale at Cadillac Ranch, near Belle Fourche, S.D. Contact Gary or Deb Maillous for more information at 605-347-3294. You can learn more about the sale at http://www.rqhba.com .

This is a reminder for the NRCA members. The NDRA rule change means that the NRCA will not be co-approving rodeos this year. If you don’t have a NDRA card, you’ll have to pay the permit fee.

The Broadus Little Levi Rodeo is June 18-19 at Broadus, Mont. Entries must be postmarked by June 1! Entry forms are on the Facebook page. The rodeo itself is the 19th and starts at 9 a.m.

The Johnson Co. Cowgirls series is open to women of all ages and boys 16 and under. They will have barrels, poles, goats, steer and calf breakaway, calf roping, steer stopping, team ropings in the open; Senior division will have all but steer stopping and team roping; Junior division will have barrels, poles, goats and dummy roping; Peewees have barrels, poles, goat tail untying, and dummy roping. Online entries only and they close at 6 p.m. the night before the event. You can enter at http://www.johnsoncountycowgirls.com . Series dates are June 5, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 19 and 26.

Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., will have an open horse sale on June 7 and July 12. Each will start after the cattle sale. Call Link Thompson at 308-282-9998 for more info.

Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb., is hosting a breakaway and tie down roping series every other Tuesday, starting June 7. They’ll start at 6 p.m., and will be a two head deal. It will start with 14 and under breakaway, then womens and open breakaway, tie down to folow. For more info call Marlee Pruitt at 308-641-8821.

The Weston Co. Gymkhana series will be at Newcastle, Wyo., and is open to ages 1-18. Dates are June 7, 21, July 14 and Aug. 9.

The 3 Mile Creek Roughstock series will have open bull riding, Jr. bull riding, and Jr. Jr. bull riding at the 3 Mile Creek Arena near Kyle, S.D. Also, there will be bucking ponies for Jr. and Jr. Jr. riders. Dates are June 7, 14, 21, 28. Contact Dale and Mona Vocu on Facebook for more information.

The Big Sky Rodeo Series at Lone Mountain Ranch, Big Sky, Mont., will be every Tuesday night, 6 p.m., June 7 through Sept. 13. Finals will be Sept. 28. They’ll have team roping, open and Jr. breakaway, open and Jr. barrels, team sorting/penning, and old west bronc riding. For more information, call Leland McMillan at 406-498-9249.

Crushin’ Cans and Ropin’ Calves Summer series will be at Oelrichs, S.D.. Dates are June 7, July 11, 18, 25, and finals Aug. 15.

The Buffalo, S.D. Youth Rodeo series will be June 8, 22, July 5, 20, all at 5:30 p.m., and July 27 at 4 p.m.

The Oelrichs Youth Rodeo Series will have timed events in four divisions, ages 0-18. Each will be at 6 p.m., with the finals at 4 p.m. Pre-entry is required. Dates are June 8, 22, 29, July 2 finals.

Well folks, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for our nation like never before and may God Bless America.

UPCOMING EVENTS: > Buck Brannaman Colt Starting Clinic, June 2-5, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > Healing Horse Ranch Horse Sale, June 3, Parshall, N.D. > North Dakota Horse Fair. June 3-5, N.D. State Fairgrounds, Minot, N.D. > Rusty’s Saloon Bulls and Ranch Broncs, June 4, St. Anthony, N.D. > Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 4, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Paws Up Rodeo, Ranch Broncs, June 4, 6 p.m., Greenough, Mont. > Juel Afdahl Mem. Roping, Goshen Co. Torrington, Wyo. > NVRHA Let’s Get Western Clinic and Show, June 4-5, S. Rec. Complex, Glenrock, Wyo. > Silks and Spurs Bronc Match, June 5, 4:30 p.m., Energy Downs, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. > FunDay Shows, June 4-5, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 6-9, Meteetsee, Wyo. > Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, June 7, Gordon, Neb. > NDHSRA State Finals, June 8-12, Bowman, N.D. > Wyoming Stockgrowers 150th Anniversary Rodeo, June 9, Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. > Paul and Robin Tierney Breakaway Clinic, June 9-10, Buffalo, S.D. > Gridiron Barrel and Pole Futurity, June 9-11, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > Prairie Village Bull Riding and Mini Bull Riding, June 10, Madison, S.D. > Deadwood PBR, June 10-11, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Kimball WSRRA Ranch Rodeo, June 11, Kimball, Neb. > Custer Ranch Rodeo, June 11, Custer, Mont. > Philip Bronc Match and Ranch Rodeo, June 11-12, Philip, S.D. > S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Clinic and Show, June 11-12, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > 75th Annual Hulett Rodeo, June 11-12, Hulett, Wyo. > Hollers-Golliher Adult Ladies Breakaway Clinic, June 13-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 73rd Annual SDHSRA Finals, June 14-19, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Buckin’ On The River, June 17-18, Pierre, S.D. > NWBRA Finals, June 17-19, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Bill Harding Mem. R. Broncs, June 18, 10 a.m., Miles City, Mont. > Ranch Broncs and Ranch Rodeo, June 18, Chugwater, Wyo. > 3rd Annual Grindstone Ranch Pasture Roping, June 18, Daniel, Wyo. > 7th Annual Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Mem.Bull Riding, June 18, Bothwells, Rapid City, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, June 18, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Sitting Bull Stampede Indian Relays, June 18-19, Mobridge, S.D. > Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 18-19, Powder River Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. > 53rd Annual Jordan Xtreme Broncs, June 19, Jordan, Mont. > Ranchers Helping Ranchers Trail Ride, June 19-20, Brown Ranch, rural Banner Co., Neb. > 6th Annual Moorcroft Rodeo Club Youth Rodeo, June 24, Moorcroft, Wyo. > 2nd Annual Hadley McCormick Memorial Roping, June 25, Harrison, Neb. > Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 25, Richey, Mont. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practice, June 26, Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Little Missouri Saddle Club Kid Rodeo, July 2, Marmarth, N.D. > Moorcroft Jubilee Riverside Bronc Ride, July 9, 1 p.m., Moorcroft, Wyo. > Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, July 12, Gordon, Neb. > NHSRA Finals, July 17-23, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. > 11th Annual Chris LeDoux Days, July 18, 2 p.m., Kaycee, Wyo. > Wyoming Ranch Bronc Challenge, July 21, Douglas, Wyo. > Crook County Fair Youth Rodeo, July 23, Sundance, Wyo. > Team Branding, July 23, 6 p.m., Ag Center, Big Piney, Wyo. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practice, July 24, Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > 2nd Annual South Dakota Elite Horse Sale, July 30, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > RQHBA Horse Futurity and Sale, Aug. 28, Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo. > Championship of Champion Indian Relays, Sept. 23-25, Ft. Pierre, S.D.