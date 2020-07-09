Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Wild weather, youth rodeos, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, horse shows and bull riding

There’s been some wild storms around the area which included hail, wind, tornados, and even rain. It remains very dry where I’m at, but the rains are moving closer so there is hope. I know some folks are getting too much rain and can’t get anything done because of water standing in hayfields. A happy medium would be nice.

The Hell On Wheels Rodeo Series at the Archer Rodeo Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo., has set the dates. They are as follows with entry dates in parenthesis: July17 (July 12-13), July 24 (July 19-20), August 28 (August 23-24). Call or text entries to Cindy DeLancey at 307-331-2115. They’ll have all the regular rodeo events with money added.

Entries are due July 15 for the Crook County Horsemens Association Youth Rodeo at Sundance, Wyo. It will be on July 15 with the Grand Entry at 9 a.m. Go to the Crook County Horsemens Association Facebook page for entry forms and waivers.

Ekalaka Track and Arena will be having a Youth Rodeo July 18, 10 a.m., at Ekalaka, Mont. Entries close for this on July 16. You can find entry forms and waivers on the Facebook page Ekalaka Track and Arena.

Also in Ekalaka, Mont., there will be a Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs on July 18, calcutta at 4 p.m. Entries are $400/team. Entries close for it on July 16. You can email your entry with team name, team member names, and events you eliminating out of the four offered, to Tara Smith at contact@ekalakatrackandarena.com. For the WSRRA sanctioned Ranch Broncs, there’s a $75 entry, they’ll close on July 16 too, and you call Tara at 307-399-6775 to enter.

Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous Ranch Rodeo will be July 18, 6 p.m., at the Hot Springs County Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. Five person teams must have one person over 60, one woman and one kid under 14. It’s $250 team. There’s also mutton busting for 9 and under and calf scramble for the 10-13 set. Contact TJ Owsley at 307-921-0534 or Kiamichi Larson at 307-924-2125 to enter or learn more.

KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be hosting a Two Day Open Horse Show, 9 a.m. both days, on July 18-19. All age divisions are offered. To enter and get patterns, go to http://www.kluzperformancehorse.com. For info call Ashley at 307-680-5362.

Upton Fun Days Youth rodeo will be July 18 for ages 0-18. Entries will be onsite after the parade and rodeo at noon. This will be in Upton, Wyo.

There will be an Open Bull Riding at the Terry Bison Ranch Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo., on July 17-18, 9 a.m. There’s a smokin’ $10,000 added and the great Chad Berger bulls. Entries opened on July 6. You can find entry info on the Chad Berger Bucking Bulls Facebook page or text 406-777-7221 and include your name, age, hometown and state in the message.

Miss Rodeo America, Jordan Tierney, will be at the Days of 76 Rodeo, Deadwood, S.D. This lovely S.D. lady wll be signing autographs on July 22-25 on Main Street’s Outlaw Square in Deadwood.

The 51st Annual Winner Elks Rodeo will be July 24-26 at Winner, S.D. Perfs will be at 7:30 p.m. It’s SSDRA, NRCA, MSRA, and NSRA sanctioned. There will also be Ranch Broncs and you can enter for that at 605-842-5830.

The 1st Annual Rawhide Triathlon will be July 25, 10 a.m., at the Niobrara County Fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo. Ranch rodeo will be at 4:30. The Men’s division events are steer stop, barrels, large goat tying, $125 entry; Women’s division will be breakaway, barrels, goat tying for $125 entry; Youth is breakaway, barrels and goat tying for $75. For info, call Bob Musfelt at 307-340-0172 or Corkey Fosher at 307 216-0002.

The Kaycee Lions Club Friday Night Fun series has kicked off. The remaining date are July 24, August 7, 21, 28, and Sept. 4. All at 7 p.m. There will be Peewee and Open barrels, barebacks, rookie team roping, saddle broncs, rookie saddle broncs, drawpot team roping and bull riding. Roughstock entries are due the Wed. before the Friday rodeo. For roughstock questions, call 307-421-4750. For the other events, enter there before 6:45 the night of the event. The roughstock entry forms can be found on the Facebook page Kaycee Night Rodeo.

Well, that winds up my column for another week. I hope if you need rain it’s raining, and I hope if you need sun it’s sunning. Have a splendid week and be blessed.