Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: WNFR moved to Texas, jackpots, clinics, NDRA and SDRA finals

UPCOMING EVENTS: > Roper Rally Futurity, Derby Barrel Race, Sept. 17, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 16th Annual Roper Rally, Sept. 17-19, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Hermanson-Kist Horse Sale, Sept. 18-19, Mandan, N.D. > Ranch Horse Scramble, Sept. 19, Big Timber, Mont. > RESCHEDULED! Championship of Champions Indian Relays, Sept. 18-20, Casper, Wyo > Ranch Rodeo, Sept. 19, Wagner, S.D. > 25th Annual Weaver Quarter Horses Production Sale, Sept. 19, Montana Expo Park, Great Falls, Mont > Bordertown Wild West Days Youth and Open Rodeo, Sept. 19, Kilgore, Neb. > High Plains Circuit Finals Junior Roughstock Finals, Sept. 19, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Finals and Kids Stray Gathering, Sept. 19, Forsyth, Mont. > 17th Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Horse Sale, Sept. 22, Sheridan, Wyo > PRCA Tour Finale Rodeo, Sept. 23-26, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > Taylen Nelson Benefit Broncs & Ranch Broncs, Team Roping, Bkaway, Sept. 25-26, Wibaux,Mont. > NDRA Finals, Sept. 25-26. Watford City, N.D. > Richard Real Bird Benefit Buckin’ Horse Futurity & Ranch Broncs, Sept. 25-26, Sheridan, Wyo. > Ranch Class Show, Sept. 26, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale, Sept. 26, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > Apache Ranch Cattle Cutting, Sept. 26-27, Hyannis, Neb. > High School Extravaganza Rodeo, Oct. 3, W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. > Broncs and Big Loops, Oct. 3, Northeast Mont. Fairgrounds, Glasgow, Mont. > Horse Racing, Oct. 3-4, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > NHSRA Western Legacy Series Badlands Challenge, Oct. 9-11, Bowman, N.D. > Ranch Class Show, Oct. 10, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > 6th Annual Broncs In The Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 17, Watford City, N.D. > Cowkids, Critters and Christ Rodeo Bible Camp, Oct. 4, Wright, Wyo. > Ranch Class Show, Nov. 7, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > WNFR, Dec. 3-12, Arlington, Texas

That was an interesting Labor Day weekend! On Saturday it was 102, Sunday 94, then the parade on Monday was rain and 41, followed by the rodeo that had rain, wind, and 37 by the time the bulls were in the chutes. Sunburn and frostbite in 24 hours! But, it was still a good Labor Day and I hope yours was too.

The PRCA has arrived at a decision on where to hold the WNFR. It will be in Arlington, Texas at the Globe Life Field of the Texas Rangers. Ticket sales will be crazy I’m sure. The stadium has a capacity of over 40,000 spectators, so even with the “social distancing” stuff, there’s room for a lot of people. The Cowboy Christmas and other events will also be held, some with some restrictions, in nearby Ft. Worth. I’ll update you as to where and other events will be as soon as I can.

Congrats to Sern Weishaar and his horse Golden Little Boy, Belle Fourche, S.D., on winning the premier Super Horse Competition at the Northern Premier Invitational Horse Sale weekend of events in Belle Fourche. Placing second was Colby Crago, third was Chad Pilster and fourth was Chadler Comfort.

Graham Arena, Baker, Mont., will hold the It’s Freezin Barrel and Breakaway jackpot series. Dates are Oct. 3; Nov. 7, 14, 21; Dec. 5, 12. They’ll have all divisions of barrels and open and youth breakaway. Call Brittanie at 320-420-7935 or Chris at 320-345-0888 for info and directions. As always, call before you haul if the weather is dicey.

The Ranch Rodeo Scramble at the Sweet Grass County Fairgrounds, Big Timber, Mont., will be Sept. 19, 2 p.m. There are still a few spots for the Women’s division. Call 406-390-2057 to enter.

Oct. 3 is the High School Extravaganza rodeo held during the SDRA finals at Sioux Falls, S.D.Call in entries are Sept. 20 at 605-730-2088 or 605-680-9961, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST. Call backs will be Mont. Sept. 21. It’s open to SDHSRA members of the 2019-2020 school year and preference will be given to the highest points. They’re accepting 12 entries per event. It’s $60/event entry fee with $50 of it going into the jackpot.

The NDRA finals will be Sept. 25-26 at Watford City, N.D. For info, call 701-898-9801.

The SDRA finals will be Oct. 2-4 at the WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. For more info, call 605-466-2341.

There will be a clinic for young women to improve their horsemanship skills in barrels, poles and goats will be at Douglas, Wyo., on Sept. 25-27. It’s open to 10 girls at $100/each. Private Message Kiley Scott-Kocher on Facebook for more info.

A Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic will be at Valentine, Neb., on sept. 26-27. It’s $150 either days, $200 for both days; 18 and under get a $50 discount. Contact Trula at 402-376-6637 to get signed up.

The Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale will Sept. 26, 1 p.m., at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. It will feature over 60 performance bred prospects and it’s a dandy lineup. Look them all over at http://www.ruzsa.com/fall-extravaganza. You can also request a catalog there.

The Apache Ranch Cutting will be Sept. 26-27 at Hyannis, Neb. Practice will be 8 a.m. both days, with the cutting to start not before 10 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively. Go to http://www.westernnebraskacutters.com or email wncutters@gmail.com to learn details.

Broncs and Big Loops at Glasgow, Mont., will be Oct. 3 with ranch broncs and muley roping. For entry info, call Walter Ozard at 406-853-3803 or DeWayne Ozark at 406-230-1259.

Get this on your calenders now! Ft. Pierre, S.D. will be holding horse racing on Oct. 3-4 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. It will be 1 p.m., CST, both days. There will be 15 races with over $125,000 in purses and incentives. I’m so glad the they were able to get this done. It would be a shame if S.D. didn’t have horse racing.

Well, that’s my cooler circle for this week. Please pray for all those who have been or are in the paths of the terrible fires burning throughout the west. The fires are terrible and the cleanup and rebuilding of fences and structures is overwhelming. If you see somewhere you can help, please do.

Have a good week and be careful out there.