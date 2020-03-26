Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Wyoming Brand scam calls, Cancellations, events still happening!

I saw a meme the other day that said “Who knew when we set our clocks an hour ahead that we’d wake up in the Twilight Zone?” It’s sure been a crazy month so far. There’s so much uncertainty worldwide in the day to day living, but in the ranch and farm country, folks are still calving and lambing, taking care of their stock, looking out for their neighbors and trying to stay healthy so they can keep doing what they do.

This is a warning for Wyoming livestock brand owners. There have been some incidents of a brand renewal phone scam where the caller says that the brand owner has missed the deadline for renewal, but they can renew over the phone with their credit card. The Wyoming Brand Board NEVER calls about renewals, but send letters. The next brand renewal will be in 2021 and renewal notices will go out late summer/early fall of 2020. If you have moved, please contact the Wyoming Brand Office to give them your new address. Their number is 307-777-7515. Please tell your family and friends about this phone scam so they don’t get taken advantage of.

There are, of course, event cancellations due to the virus outbreak. The James Kjerstad Event Center has closed down at least through April 1. I’ll let you know if that is extended longer as soon as I can.

The Casey Tibbs Match of Champions has been cancelled. It was to be in Ft. Pierre in June.

The KPH Arena has cancelled the Ranch Class Show that was to be held April 4 at Gillette, Wyo. If you have questions about other upcoming events and shows there, call 307-680-5362.

The Minnesota Horse Expo has been cancelled and vendors and other will be getting refunds sent soon.

BHSU Yellow Jacket Stampede has been cancelled. The NIRA Board of Directors has cancelled all of the spring rodeos. As of now, the CNFR is still on track for June 14-20 in Casper, Wyo.

Both of the S.D. Jr. High School Association regional rodeos have been cancelled. Those were to be in Rapid City April 24-25 and Huron May 2-3. The Memorial Day State Finals weekend is still scheduled for May 22-24.

Korkow’s have cancelled the 35th Annual Korkow Ranch Rodeo School that was to be April 24-26. Students who already mailed their applications and money will get their money refunded.

The Spring Fling Rodear Cattle Dog Trial is still on schedule to be held April 26 at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. Entries are open through April 1! Call Dana Ingalls at 307-467-5456 or 307-290-2208 for info. I’ll let you know here if the status changes.

The 20th Annual Super Bowl Gelding and 4-H Horse Sale will be held May 2. The catalog deadline is April 23. You can get a consignment form at http://www.SDHorseSales.com. They are giving a saddle for the top selling catalog gelding.

The Tour of Champions Indian Relays Sioux Nation Challenge is still scheduled for May 30-31 at Ft. Pierre, S.D. The Indian Relay Days at Buffalo, Wyo, is also still on track for June 13-14.

The Annual Southwest Select Broke Horse Sale has changed the date this year. It will be Sunday, June 7 and still at the Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, N.D. Deadline for consignments is April 15. To request a consignment form, call Bowman Auction at 701-523-5922 or email them at bam@ndsupernet.com. For other info, call Harry Kerr at 701-523-6711, Grant DeSaye at 406-670-6643 or Tressa Dodge at 701-440-0094.

As far as I know, this is still on too. A Three Day Cutting Horse Clinic with Scott Amos is May 1-3 at Basin, Wyo. The clinic is $800, audit is $25/day. For info, call Sherrie Frame at 307-578-7383 or Audra Crouse at 307-689-8080. To learn more about Scott Amos, go to http://www.ScottAmosCuttingHorses.com.

The Double J Horse Sale All Breed Consignment Horse Sale will be May 16. The catalog deadline has passed but the uncatalogued entries are open until May 8. It will be at Stockmens Livestock, Dickinson, N.D. Call Joe Hickel at 701-230-3044 or John Bearman at 701-720-6674.

The Annual Rosebud Ranch Horse Competition will be held at the Rosebud Fairgrounds, Forsyth, Mont. On May 23. The classes will mostly be based on AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Guidelines and are ranch reining, ranch cow work, ranch cutting, plus team branding. To learn more, you can contact Jerry Gereghty on the Rosebud Ranch Horse Facebook page or call 406-425-1411. A 2 head Muley Roping willl also be held that afternoon at 2:30 and you can contact Mackabe Severe at 406-331-0621 to enter.

That winds up my circle for another week. I hope you are staying well and staying home. That staying home thing is pretty easy for me, but a struggle for other I realize. Hang tough. God is still in control.