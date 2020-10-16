Outside Circle: Cancellations, WNFR area qualifiers, jackpots, series, Jessica Routier clinic

UPCOMING EVENTS > Open Barrel Race, Oct. 23, N.D. Winter Show, Valley City, N.D. > Cowkids, Critters and Christ Rodeo Bible Camp, Oct. 24, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > 11th Annual Headless Horseman Open Barrel Race, Oct. 24-25, Bowman, N.D. > One Man Doctoring, Oct. 24, Alice Indoor Arena, McCook, Neb. > Bonanza Breakaway and Tie Down Roping, Oct. 24, James Arena, Rawlins, Wyo. > Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Oct. 24-25, Cam Plex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. > Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Oct. 23-25, Rapid City, S.D. > Sturgis High School Rodeo Booster Club Smoker, Oct. 30, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. > SDCHA Spooktacular Cutting, Awards Banquet, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, Rapid City, S.D. > Fall Funday Series, Oct. 31, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Ranch Class Show, Nov. 7, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > National Finals Steer Roping, Nov. 6-7, Kansas Star Arena, Mulvane, Kansas > NRCA Finals, Nov. 6-8, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo, Oct. 12-15, Amarillo, Texas > WPRA World Finals, Nov. 12-15, Waco, Texas > Last Out First Out Barrel Race and Pole Bending, Nov. 14-15, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rodeo Bible Camp, Nov. 20-22, MCCC, Miles City, Mont. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Nov. 22, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > Fall FunDay Series, Nov. 28, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Jr. Roughstock World Finals, Dec. 3-7, Ft. Worth, Texas > WNFR, Dec. 3-12, Arlington, Texas > WNFR Cowtown Christmas, Dec. 3-12, Ft. Worth, Texas > Fall FunDay Series, Dec. 12, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Dec. 20, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > New Year’s Buck and Ball, Dec. 30-31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Jan. 17, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > BHSS, January 29-Feb. 6, Rapid City, S.D

The weather has sure turned off a bit fallish as I write this. There’s been several days of high wind and today some showers and sleet. It’s not a bad day to have an inside job to do.

The horrendous fires continue to burn all over the west. It’s a terrible year for them with the dry weather and these awful winds. I sure feel for all in the areas burning and send up prayer for the firefighters and first responders.

I have a couple of recent cancellations to share. First of all, the Ft. Worth Stock Show and Rodeo will not be held January 15 to Feb. 6 in 2021. Closer to home, Gilbert’s have cancelled the L7 Arena Breakaway Chute Out for this year. It’s usually held on their ranch near Buffalo, S.D.

Congratulations to all of the WNFR qualifiers, but most especially those from our northern plains region. In barebacks we’ll be represented by newly transplanted Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, S.D., Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyo., and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. In steer wrestling there’s Jace Melvin, Ft. Pierre, S.D., and Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D. Team Roping will be represented by Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. On the head end, with Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., on the heels. Saddle Broncs have Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., Cole Elshere (congrats on that new baby), Faith, S.D., and Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. Tie Down Roping will have Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont. Steer Roping will have Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. Barrel racers will be Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. and Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D.

BHSU will have two jackpots. One is a breakaway roping on Oct. 22, the other an open 4D barrel race on the 23. Both at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. Call Glen Lammers at 605-381-9531 for info on both.

Jobman’s Lazy E7 Indoor Arena, Bayard, Neb., has set the dates for the Wed. Night jackpots. They are Oct. 21 and 28; Nov. 18 and 25; Dec. 2, 9 and 16; Jan. 6 13, 20, and 27; Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24; and March 3, 10, and 17. Kids and beginners team roping practice will be 6:30-7 p.m., $20/horse, no charge if entered in the jackpot. Handicap pick/draw team roping starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Entries open at 6:30, no late entries. You can call or text your entry in ahead of time . Cash only, cash payback. Call Steve at 308-631-0673, Sherry at 308-631-1646 or Spender at 308-641-8576.

Wright Turn Barrel Series at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo., will kick off on Oct. 25. Other dates are Nov. 8, Jan. 24, Feb. 7 and March 21. The barn will open at 8:30 with open riding and exhibitions until 12:30. The open 4D starts at 1 p.m., followed by youth and peewee. Pole bending exhibitions and open poles will follow that. Call Lori Robinson at 307-756-2342 or Kelly Caldwell at 307-670-1286 for information. You can check it all out in detail on Facebook on the Wright Turn Barrel Series page.

Jessica Routier will be holding a barrel racing clinic at her place near Buffalo, S.D. on Oct. 24-25. It’s $250/day or $450 for both days, limited to 12 per day. PM Jessica on Facebook for further information.

The 11th Annual Headless Horseman Barrel Race will be at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D., on Oct. 24-25. There’s $1200 added in the open 4D, plus youth 3D and Peewees. There’s a costume class on Sat. only, plus a steak supper which will require reservations. Contact Barb Williams at 605-210-0379 or Ali Miller at 701-523-1361 for more info.

The Annual Sturgis High School Rodeo Booster Club Smoker Fundraiser will be Oct. 30 at the Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. It raises money each year to help put on the southwest region high school rodeo in Sturgis. The smoker will feature a steak tip dinner, 5-9 p.m., for $13. Tickets are sold at the door. There will also be a live auction.

KPH Arena in Gillette, Wyo will be having a Fall Funday series. The dates are Oct. 31, Nov. 28 and Dec. 12. Enter at 8 a.m., starts at 9. All ages welcome with a bunch of fun playday events, plus barrels and poles. You need to pre-enter the Friday afternoon before the event. Forms can be found at Kluz Performance Horses on Facebook or at http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com. You can call for info at 307-680-5361. Events are cash only.

Well, That’s my column for this windy week. Be safe out there, pray for moisture, and have a good week.