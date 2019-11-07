Outside Circle for Jan Swan Wood: Miss Rodeo South Dakota ladies, bucking horse futurity, barrels, youth rodeo, school

Well, I got my calves sold and didn’t have to actually pay anyone to take them away. It was sure no runaway though. It’s good to have it over with at least. The weather always worries me this time of year. One more cow chore to get done and that’s to get them preg checked, but that’s on the schedule, so progress is being made.

The 2020 Miss Rodeo South Dakota Lady in Waiting has been chosen and she’s Martina Loobey. Martina is the 26 year old daughter of Brook and Lorrie Loobey who ranch near Sturgis, S.D. Congrats to the lovely young woman!

The 5th Annual Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity and Sale has opened it’s entries up to stock contractors. It’s taking 20 teams of three horses: two saddle bronc horses four to five years old and one short go horse of any age. It’s $1,000/team to enter. To enter, contact Anna Hunt-Burch at 405-401-5404 or email at burchrodeo@icloud.com.

Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Jordan Tierney, Oral, S.D., will be having her WNFR Sendoff party Nov. 17, 2 p.m., at the Prairie View United Methodist Church, Smithwick, S.D. There will be great food, stories, and a look at her Miss Rodeo America pageant outfits. Admission is $5 and goes toward the Miss Rodeo America Scholarship fund. Best wishes to Jordan!

There will be an Open 4D barrel race Nov. 16-17 at Broken Bow, Neb. Pre-entries close Nov. 15 or you can enter there. Saturday will have exhibitions at 3 p.m., run at 4:30, pole bending to follow. Sunday will have exhibitions at 9 a.m., run at 10:30, poles to follow. There will be open youth and peewee divisions. Call Katy at 402-803-0616 to get details.

The Young Guns Youth Winter Rodeo will be Nov. 17, 1 p.m., at Riata Ranch, Cheyenne, Wyo. Entries are open now until 11 a.m. On Nov. 17. There will be barrels, poles, breakaway, tie down roping and team roping, $35/event entry fee if pre-entered, $50 if you enter that day. Call Charity at 970-218-2283 or Stuart at 307-630-7628 for info.

KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be hosting Jumping and Flat Work lessons with Tara Nolte on Nov. 16-17. Private lessons will be $100/day or $190/both days. Group lessons will be $85/day or $160/both days. Go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com for more information.

Don’t forget the Broncs, Bulls and Bibles youth rodeo school at Miles City, Mont. On Nov. 22-24. Call Sylvan LaCross for information at 406-855-2184.

The Slope Summer Circuit Awards Banquet will be Nov. 23 at the Fair Building in Ekalaka, Mont. Social hour will be at 6 p.m. with a prime rib supper at 7 p.m. Please RSVP if you haven’t already. Call 701-279-6793. Be sure you vote for rodeo of the year when you send your card back in too.

NTR Coal Country Championship roping will be Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 8 a.m. Each day, at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Put on by Steele Roping, there’s $5000 added and it’s a 2019 Tour of Champions roping.

Clayton Graham Arena will be having an open 4D jackpot and breakaway roping on Dec. 1, Baker, Mont. Exhibition barrels will start at 8 a.m to 10:30, run at 11. Breakaway 2 p.m., open ladies or men, youth and Sr. men. All will get two head, top 10 back for short go. Call Brittanie at 320-420-7935 or Katy at 406

-853-4545 to learn more.

I was on a social media site the other day and someone asked why they would need to follow the directions from the manufacturer regarding grounding an electric tank heater. Really? Good grief. Why wouldn’t you? A tank heater is a dicey proposition at best, due to the combination of water, electricity and the curious nature of livestock, especially horses. Improperly installing one and not putting in a grounding rod as recommended is asking for trouble. At the very least, it will give a tingle, which some horses are more tolerant of than others, at worst, you find a dead horse or horses by the tank. Or a dead you.

That’s my circle for another week. I hope your fall work is going along well in spite of periodic snow events. Have a great week and be careful out there. Be sure an send me any info you want shared here. My email’s right at the top of this column.