Outside Circle: Horse sales, ranch rodeos, roping, clinics, youth rodeos

Is it just me or is the month of June going by at warp speed? Just last week it was February and now it’s halfway through June. Time seems to be going faster and faster.

The 44th Annual Lopez, Meyer, Lauing Quarter Horse Production sale will be continuing on even though the Meyers retired and dispersed last year. It will be September 7 at Faith Livestock, Faith, S.D. They are taking a few outside consignments with special consideration toward horses that came from any of the programs. No weanlings though. Call 605-280-0398 for information.

They are taking consignments now for saddle horses for the Sugar Bars Legacy Sale, Sheridan, Wyo., on Sunday, Sept. 22. They don’t have to be Sugar Bars bred, though that sure doesn’t hurt a horse at all, but they have to be legit broke horses. For information on how to consign, call LeRoy Wetz at 605-347-8120, or go to http://www.sugarbarslegacy.com.

June 21 is the date for the Roping By The James River at Heartland 4H Arena, Huron, S.D. There will be open tie down roping, all girls breakaway and tie down roping, junior high boys and girls divisions as well as a WPRA All Girls All Around Event with barrels, breakaway, tie down roping and team roping. Entries open June 17, 6-10 p.m. and you can text them in to April Zilverberg at 605-871-9056. It’s cash only on entries. You can also get any info you need from April.

Glenrock Deer Creek Days and Ranch Rodeo will be June 21-23 at Glenrock, Wyo. The Ranch Rodeo will be on June 22 with the grand entry starting at 5 p.m. It sounds like a great weekend for the whole family. For information, call Jim Schell at 307-259-5065.

Rhame Gala Days will be June 29, Rhame, N.D. You can enter June 24, 5-10 p.m. by calling Tyan at 701-279-6793. Slack will run at 9 a.m., performance at 2 p.m. New this year will be bucking ponies for ages 12 and under, both barebacks and saddle broncs. To enter that, call Dale at 701-974-2432.

The 3rd Annual Moorcroft Rodeo Club Youth Rodeo will be Friday, June 28, 6 p.m. There are four age divisions from 0-18 and all the usual great youth events. Entry forms can be found at http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com. Try to pre-enter so it can start on time. Gates open at 4 p.m., entries from 4-5:30.

KPH Arena at Gillette, Wyo is a busy place this summer. The Ranch Horse series shows will be June 29, August 10 and Sept. 14. There will be open, rookie, green horse, youth and NP classes for $20/class, $25 membership. Clinics will follow each one with the show judge instructing. The June 30 clinic will cover overall performance in ranch riding, ranch reining and ranch trail with Les Zadina. There’s a limited number in this and it is $125. Call Ashley at 307-680-5362.The August 11 clinic will have Justin Henderson and September clinic Marilyn Randall.

The Sioux National Challenge Tour Indian Relay Races will be June 29-30, 2 p.m., at Ft. Pierre, S.D. All divisions will be running. This is a Tour of Champions circuit race. You can get more info on the relays at http://www.horsenationsrelays.com. If you haven’t been to the Indian relays, you have missed out and need to go!

July 7 is the date of the Little Missouri Saddle Club Kids Rodeo at Marmarth, N.D. Lots of events for kids from 5-15. Entry deadline is June 30. You can check it all out, events, times, and suchlike on the Facebook page. Enter by email to slminerich@gmail.com. Indlude name, age, gender, date of birth and events. It’s $1 per event.

Gather up your family and head for the Cattle country Ranch Rodeo July 1, 4 p.m., at the Goshen County Rendezvous Center, Torrington, Wyo.

A reining jackpot and clinic will be July 13 and 14 with Chuck Nesmith judging and instructing. It will be at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo and will have a class for every level of reiner. You must enter by July 1. Call 307-680-5362. Clinic is $125.

Wyoming Downs Horse Racing will kick off the season July 6 with races through August 18, in Evanston, Wyo. The first race will be run at 1:05 p.m. Get details at http://www.Wydowns.com.

The W Arena, Cody, Wyo., is hosting two Brent Lewis Roping Clinics. The first one is July 10-12 and second one is July 24-26. Tie Down Roping is $600, Breakaway $500. A 50 percent non-refundable deposit is required and due for either clinic by June 26. Call Ben Williams at 307-899-2857 to get signed up.

That’s my circle for another week. There’s a thundershower blowing through as I write this, ensuring that the green grass will keep growing. Have a great week.