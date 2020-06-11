Outside Circle: Ropings, barrels, cutting, benefit, clinics, school, and more!

It sure got busy when the events started opening up! I’m sure proud of the committees that stepped up and did what it took to have their event. For those committees who didn’t feel that they could, I know you took all factors into consideration before making that very hard decision. I support both sides of it. It’s not an easy task to be on those committees.

Cancelled events include the Red Desert PRCA Rodeo, Rock Springs, Wyo.,; Burke Stampede Rodeo, Burke, S.D.; Culbertson (Mont.) NRCA Rodeo, Butte-Lawrence County Fair, Nisland, S.D.; Joe Wolters Clinic in Baker, Mont.

The Sandhills Summer Series at Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb., is June 18, July 8 and 29, and August 5 and 12. There will be youth and open breakaway, and barrels for all divisions. For information, call Kelley Haythorn at 970-485-1013.

The Terry Correll Benefit Cutting will be June 20-21 at Hyannis, Neb. Practice at 7 a.m., cutting starts at 9 a.m. There will be an all day practice pen on Saturday too. Hosted by the Western Nebraska Cutters, it’s to help raise money for the ongoing treatments and associated expenses for Terry.

Support Local Journalism Donate



These are actually two seperate schools, so pay attention. The John Forbes Rodeo Schools are for all levels. The first one will be June 18-19 and will be for beginners. They will have both saddle bronc and bareback instruction, as Larry Sandvick is on board. For the kids/beginner clinic, the cost is free but wouldn’t mind some donations to feed the bucking stock. They will also provide the gear for the beginners if they don’t have any. They’re taking the younger kids for starting out on the spur board and bucking machine, just to give them a feel for each event. The focus is building confidence and having fun. They will get on some horses once the fundamentals are taught. The second school is for more experienced cowboys and they’ll start on the bucking horses at 10 a.m., June 20-21. This clinic will cost $400 and you’ll need to get ahold of them to let them know you’re coming. Call 307-631-6339 and leave a message, they’ll get back to you.

June 20, 9 a.m., there will be the KPH Arena Ranch Show. It’s double judged, so your one run will yield two seperate scores. Pre-entry and payment is being done to keep the crowd out of the show office. There will be open, non-pro, youth, green horse and rookie divisions, $20/class. It’s at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. Call 307-680-5362 for info or go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com for details and directions. Don’t use GPS, you’ll end up lost.

The day after the show, there will be a clinic put on by one of the judges, Marilyn Randall. It will be a ranch class clinic and is $125/clinic, with a $75 non-refundable deposit. Call Ashley at 307-680-5362.

The Rhame Gala Days Rodeo will be June 27, Rhame, N.D. It’s a Slope Circuit approved rodeo. Entries are open June 22, 6-10 p.m., call Tyann Husso to enter at 701-279-6793.

The Buffalo Youth Rodeo series has started at Buffalo, S.D. Dates are June 24, July 8 and 15, all at 5:30 p.m.; July 29 at 4 p.m.; rain date is August 5. Call Robin at 605-375-3904 or 605-645-1410. You can see a list of divisions and events for the kids on the Facebook page Buffalo Youth Rodeo Series.

The Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies series dates are set. They are June 25,, July 9, August 13 and 29, all at 5:30 p.m. in Richardton, N.D.

The Moorcroft Rodeo Club Youth Rodeo will be June 26, Moorcroft, Wyo. Go to the website http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com for updates and entry forms.

The Kadoka Buffalo Stampede Ranch rodeo will be June 27. It’s $400/team with 100% payout! Call Casey Bachand at 605-890-9865 to enter.

Dates and locations have been set for the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Series. Go to the Facebook page to get the entry info and numbers to call to enter.

Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. will be having a roping on June 30. Open Breakaway, $250/entry, will start at 10 a.m., open calf roping, $250/entry, will be after that, then an open team roping, $150/person entry, will start after that but not before 3 p.m. After that will be a #12 slide team roping, $50/person entry. Call Jay at 605-920-1532.

The Tour of Champions Indian Relay Races schedule has been set. June 30-July 1 will be at Mobridge, S.D.; July 4 at Pine Ridge, S.D.; July 10-11, Hardin, Mont. There are races going clear through the summer and the finals in Casper in September, so I’ll keep you updates as the other races get closer.

The SDHSRA jackpot rodeo at New Underwood, S.D. will be July 10, 9 a.m. Entries will closer June 29. You can use the original entry blank on the website. Call Justin at 605-484-0305 for info.

Dusty Tuckness will be doing bullfighting clinics at Cody, Wyo., in conjunction with the Cody Nite Rodeos. Dates are July 5-7; July 9-11; July 13-15; July 17-19; July 21-23. Email him at d_tuckness20@hotmail.com and give order of preference for each date. It’s $500/tuition, with a $300 deposit due by July 1 to hold your spot.

R Can’s Ranch Rodeo Scrambler will be July 3, 4:30 p.m., at Grass Range Arena, Grass Range, Mont. Entries opened June 1 and they are taking 25 teams at $400/team. Top 5 will call back. Call or text Bill at 406-390-2057 to enter.

The Jubilee Ranch Rodeo will be July 10, 5 p.m., at Moorcroft, Wyo. They’ll also have mutton bustin’ and ranch broncs. Calcutta at 6 p.m., followed by the ranch rodeo. Mutton busting will be after the first event, and the ranch broncs will follow the ranch rodeo. Entry deadline is July 6 and it’s $250 entry for the ranch rodeo, $45 for ranch broncs. Entry blanks and required waivers can be found at http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com.

There will be a Brent Lewis Tie Down Roping and Breakaway clinic July 8-10 and July 15-17 at the W Arena, Cody, Wyo. Tuition is TDR/$600, Breakaway $500. Call Ben Williams at 307-899-2857 for info.

Well, that winds up my circle one more time. Pray for rain and have a great week.