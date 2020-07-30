Outside Circle: Sundell is back, cancellations, Faith SS and Rodeo, cutting, mini rough stock, big rough stock

UPCOMING EVENTS: > PRCA Bronc Match, Aug. 5, Faith, S.D. > Belle Jackpot Association, Aug. 5, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Carter County Fair and Rodeo, August 6-9, Ekalaka, Mont. > Wild West Ranch Bronc Riding, August 6, Keith County Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb. > Custer County Fair, August 6-9, Hermosa, S.D. > Broadus Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Aug. 7, Broadus, Mont. > NDRA Rodeo, Aug. 7-8, Medora, N.D. > Bust’n Mini Broncs and Bulls, Aug. 7-8, Richardton, N.D. > Tom Horn Days Pasture ranch broncs and roping, August 7-9, Bosler, Wyo. > Wyoming State Fair Ranch Rodeo Finals, August 8, Douglas, Wyo. > Broncs in the Buttes, Aug. 8, 3 p.m., Crawford, Neb. > Days of 85 Rodeo, August 8-9, Ekalaka, Mont. > Sheridan County Open Rodeo, Aug. 8-9, Sheridan, Wyo. > Sperry QH Performance, Production, Invitational Sale, Aug. 9, Trotter, N.D. > Custer County Fair Youth Playday, Aug. 9, Hermosa, S.D. > Wyoming State Fair, August 11-15, Douglas, Wyo. > Wyoming State Fair Steer Roping, Calcutta Aug. 12, Roping Aug. 13, Douglas, Wyo. > Wyoming State Fair PRCA Rodeo, August 13-14, Douglas, Wyo. > Knox County Bullriding, Aug. 14, Bloomfield, Neb. > 5th Annual Invitational Bronc Match, August 14, Camp Crook, S.D. > Harding County Fair, August 14-16, Camp Crook, S.D. .> Wyoming State Fair, August 11-15, Douglas, Wyo. > White River Frontier Days Rodeo and Ranch Rodeo, August 14-16, White River, S.D. > 1st Annual Brian Curtis Memorial Bullriding, Aug. 15, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Corson County Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, series #2, August 15, McLaughlin, S.D. > Lazy J S Ranch 61st Annual Horse Sale, August 15, Bowman, N.D. > Sheridan Vaquero Ranch Roping Series Roping #2, August 15, Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo > Sharee Schwartzenberger Reining Clinic, Aug. 15-16, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > 18th Annual Rancher Roundup Kids Rodeo and Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 19, Union Center, S.D. > Eastern Montana Fair PRCA Rodeo, Aug. 18-19, Miles City, Mont. > Joe Wolter Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 21-23, Hobson, Mont. > Central States Fair and Range Days PRCA Rodeo, August 21-30, Rapid City, S.D. > Iron Horse Competition, Aug. 22, Baker, Mont. > Myers Performance Horse Sale, August 22, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D > Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy, August. 22, Hulett, Wyo. > Myers Performance Horses Horse Sale, August 22, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > 20th Annual RQHBA Showcase Horse Sale, August 23, Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Bowman Fair Slope Circuit Rodeo, August 23, Bowman, N.D. > Xtreme Broncs Finale, August 27, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > TS Mules Mulemanship Clinic, August 27-29, Wall, S.D. > Bobbi Johnson Memorial Barrel Race, August 28, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Three Forks PRCA Rodeo rescheduled to August 28-29, Three Forks, Mont. > 3rd Annual Blunt Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Aug. 29, Blunt, S.D. > Tour of Champions Indian Relays, Aug. 29-30, Buffalo, Wyo. > Buffalo Days Indian Relays, August 29-30, Buffalo, Wyo. > S.D. State Fair, Sept. 3-7, Huron, S.D. > Center of the Nation Slope Circuit Rodeo, Sept. 4-6, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Newell Labor Days Celebration, Sept. 4-7, Newell, S.D > Newell Bronc Match and Futurity, Sept. 4, Newell, S.D. > Northern Premier Invitational Horse Sale, Sept. 4, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Newell Ranch Rodeo and calcutta, Sept. 5, Newell, S.D. > Joe Wolter Horsemanship/Cow Working Clinic, Sept. 5-6, Ballantine, Mont. > Coy Price Memorial Team Roping, Sept. 6, Newell, S.D. > Indian Relays, Sept. 5-6, Hardin, Mont. > Sheridan Vaquero Series Ranch Roping #3 and finals, Sept. 5-6, Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo > Meeteetse Labor Day Rodeo, Sept. 7, Meeteetse, Wyo. > Newell Labor Day Rodeo and World Championship Sheep Teepeeing, Sept. 7, Newell, S.D. > 24th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 9-10, Grassy Butte, N.D. > Willow Tree PRCA Rodeo, Sept. 11-12, Gordon, Neb. > “The Feud” Men’s and Women’s Breakaway, Sept. 12, Ekalaka, Mont. > Puptown Invitational Roping, Sept. 13, Ekalaka, Mont. > 16th Annual Roper Rally, Sept. 17-19, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 17th Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Horse Sale, Sept. 22, Sheridan, Wyo > PRCA Tour Finale Rodeo, Sept. 23-26, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > Championship of Champions Indian Relay Finals, Sept. 25-27, Casper, Wyo.

First, some really great news! Wade Sundell is BACK in action. Last year Wade was severely injured in the bronc riding and his liver was lacerated. He spent weeks in the hospital and recovering, being told he would likely never be able to compete again. On July 28 he won the first round at the big Sidney, Iowa PRCA rodeo with a 84.5 score on Fettig ProRodeo’s You Be Rockin. His form was good and it was a well deserved win. He’s a tough guy and I hope he continues to ride well and stay healthy. Answered prayers!

Here are some events that have been cancelled due to new restrictions in their respective states. The Brannaman ProAm Roping has been cancelled. You can either roll your entries over to the 2021 event or email Reata for a refund. The 2021 event will be in Corning, Calif.

The 2020 WSRRA Finals in Winnemucca, Nev. Are cancelled. All membership points and qualifications will roll over to the 2021 season.

Quarter Horse Congress in Ohio has been cancelled.

This Covid mess is like a having scours in your calves year ‘round.

However, there are lots of great events on the calender. The 110th Faith Stock Show and Rodeo will be Aug. 5-9. There will be ropings, rodeo, World Bucking Horse Association futurity, kids roughstock events, wild pony races, livestock shows, parade, cowboy church, 4-H shows and events, and other great fun in Faith, S.D. On Aug. 5 is the PRCA Match Bronc Ride, Aug. 7-8 are the Indian Relay Races. For info, call Gnene Fordyce at 605-390-8761.

The Brushie Creek Summer Cutting will be Aug. 7-9, at the Reed Ranch, Faith, S.D. There will be a clinic on Friday evening too. Call Susie Reed at 406-599-1086 for details and directions to the ranch.

Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls will be Aug. 7-8, 6 and 7 p.m., respectively, at Richardton, N.D. If you haven’t been to a mini roughstock rodeo to watch, you need to. It’s just great seeing these kids working so hard to ride some really tough ponies and small broncs and bulls.

Aug. 8 is the Broncs in the Buttes at Crawford, Neb. They have $1000 added and entry is $100. Call Justin Boots to enter at 308-458-9989.

There will be a FREE steer wrestling school Aug. 8-9 at the Wagon Hound Ranch, Douglas, Wyo. Coach will be Beau Clark. Call to reserve your spot at 406-579-8418. You can email questions to bclark25@uwyo.edu.

Sperry Quarter Horses “Every One the Using Kind” horse sale will be Sunday, Aug. 9, 1 p.m., at the Sperry Ranch near Trotter, N.D. There will be a ranch horse competition for the sale horses on Aug. 8 at noon. The sale will have ranch horses, performance horses and ranch bred weanlings. Call 701-565-2013 or go to http://www.sperryhorses.com.

The Custer County Youth Playday will be Aug. 9 at Hermosa, S.D. Signup is at the crows nest 10:30 a.m. To noon, playday starts at 1 p.m. There will be both horse and non-horse events for ages 0-18.

White River Frontier Days is Aug. 14-16, White River, S.D. The Ranch Rodeo is Aug. 14, 6 p.m., call Matt Hight to enter at 605-685-5601. Parade and bowry dance on the 15th, plus rodeo action. Rodeo entries will be open Aug. 10, noon to 8 p.m., at 605-374-7754. It’s SDRA, NRCA, MRCA and NSRA approved.

Entries are open now for the Knox County Bull Riding at Bloomfield, Neb., on Aug. 14, 7 p.m. There’s $2000 added with $100 cash only entry fee. Call 402-336-6106 to enter.

The 5th Annual Invitational Match Bronc Ride at Camp Crook, S.D. will be Aug. 14. Calcutta at 2:30, match at 3. There’s a tidy $7500 added. Call 605-375-3124 for info.

The 1st Annual Brian Curtis Memorial Bull Riding will be Aug. 15 at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. The calcutta is at 5:30, bulls at 6. There will also be mutton busting for the kids, signup there before 5 p.m., parents must sign a waiver. The bull riding has $3000 added with $100 entry, taking 40 entries, Jr. bulls $50 with 10 entries. Entries are open now until Aug. 15, 6 p.m., by calling Karissa Curtis at 605-639-3143. It’s a TRRA sanctioned event.

Entries are open now and until Aug. 14 for the Iron Horse to be held at Graham Arena, Baker, Mont., on Aug. 22, 11 a.m. There will be two full rounds of barrels, breakaway and team roping (head or heel) on the same horse. It’s $200 to enter, can enter twice, with 80% payback. To enter, call/text to 320-345-0888 or 320-420-7935.

Well, that’s my very long circle for this week. So many great events to tell you about so I loped a little further.

Have a great week and be safe out there.