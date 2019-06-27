Outside Circle with Jan Swan Wood: Breakaway ropings, ranch rodeos, kids’ rodeos, Bob Burke Memorial, Tryan clinic

It’s sure been a stormy week for many. It’s been so long since we had normal we forgot what normal is. I hope the hay crop wasn’t damaged too badly. At least this early is should be able to recover some.

Entries open July 1 for the Bex’s Best Breakaway All Girl Roping in Cheyenne, Wyo., July 9. Based on 200 entries, they are expected to pay out over $80,000 in cash and prizes, and will pay out from 1-25. The winner will take home at least $25,000 cash and prizes too. It will be at Riata Ranch, Cheyenne, Wyo. Entry blanks can be gotten by texting bexbestbreakaway@gmail.com.

The ConneXion Ranch Rodeo will be August 2, at Park City, Mont. It’s sanctioned with the NILE and Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Finals. Entries open July 1, $400/team. You can call 406-855-0534 or find it on Facebook.

Faith Stock Show and Rodeo is starting a roping club with the first roping to be held July 9, Faith, S.D. They will practice on Tuesday nights and rope on Thursdays. Call Lane Foster at 605-391-8578 for more information.

There will be a Ranch Rodeo at Dakota Winds Arena, Bowman, N.D. On July 12, 6 p.m. They’ll have wild cow milking, range branding, stray gathering and a pony express race. To enter, call Austin at 701-659-0172, or Beth at 701-206-0042.

Paul Daily Wild Horse Ministries will be at the Saddle Tramp Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo., on July 18, 6 p.m. You can learn more about the ministry at http://www.wildhorseministries.com, and about the event at 307-287-7843.

This next event makes my heart smile. Bob Burke Days at the Crook County Fair, Sundance, Wyo., will be July 19-20. On the 19th they’ll have 5D barrels, youth barrels, open breakaway, and senior men’s breakaway. On the 20th will be the youth rodeo, starting at 9 a.m. Following that will be the Bob Burke Memorial drawpot team roping, open to everyone. For the events on the 19th, call Ty Krell at 307-290-2905 and for the team roping, call Larry Steele at 307-290-0743 or 307-283-1233.

July 20th is the date for the Ekalaka Youth Rodeo, which will start at 10 a.m. Entries will close on July 16 at noon. For entry forms call Tara Smith at 307-299-6775. It’s for all ages 18 and under and there’s an open team roping afterwards for everyone else!

There will be a ranch rodeo at the Crook County Fair, Sundance, Wyo, on July 27, 12:30. Check-in will be at 11 a.m., rules meeting at 11:30, then a calcutta at noon. It’s $300/team and they’re taking 10 teams. Events are three steer scramble, sorting and stray gathering. Call Zach Steele at 605-210-1077 to enter.

Breakaway is really blossoming as an event and some of them are offering extraordinary amounts of money. Northern Breakaway Championship will be having a roping on August 23, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D., in conjunction with the Range Days Rodeo. Entries will open on August 1 at http://www.wcrarodeo.com. It’s $300 to enter, three head then a short round with 30 ropers back.

There will be a Travis Tryan team roping clinic on August 6-7 at Wright Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. It will start at 9 a.m. Both days and they’re taking 8 headers and 8 heelers. It’s $375/roper, and there are just a few open spots left. There’s good places to keep horses and camp there too. Call Lisa at 307-391-0555 to get signed up.

I’ll share an update on my little neighbor girl’s nice gelding who foundered. She has been taking good care of him, keeping him off the green feed and has ridden him and got about 100 pounds of excess good living off of him. If everyone would do exactly what was instructed when caring for a foundered horse more would be saved. I appreciate Emma’s care for darling Max a lot. They’re quite a pair.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Perhaps I’ll see you at one of the great events being held during the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, S.D. over the 4th of July week. It’s always a good place to be!