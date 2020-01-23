Ranch Roping Practice, Clinics, Stallion auction/raffle, Skijoring, Chariot Races

I’m appreciating the uptick in the thermometer, as I’m sure most of you are too. I’m also liking the lack of snow here. My Dad always said that January is by far the best month to have a drought.

There will be a Roping On Faith Roping Practice at the fairgrounds barn in Baker, Mont., on Feb. 1, 3 p.m. Ranch roping loops will be practiced so bring your breakaway hondo rope to practice with. Bring your others too as there will be a package of little bulls to rope and process while there. Waivers and membership sheets will be available for those who have no way of printing one off the website. Be sure you get one filled out.

There will be a Connie Combs barrel racing clinic March 7-8 at the State Fairgrounds Beef Complex, Huron, S.D. The clinic will cost $450 for one horse, another $150 for a second horse; audit for $75. There’s a $225 deposit due by Feb. 8, so get that deposit in! For info call Della Amdahl at 605-350-0955. You can get the forms and other details off of Della’s Facebook page too.

Sioux Falls, S.D. is also the place to be on Feb. 7-8 as the Broncs and Bulls event will be held then. There’s $2,500 added per night per event and they’re taking 16 saddle broncs riders and 16 bull riders only. Entry fee is $125. They’ll have the great Korkow stock and entries are open Jan. 27.

The Johnson County Cowgirls are hosting the fourth Annual Shorty Team Roping Jackpot, Chili Feed and Silent Pie Auction at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, on Feb. 15, 5 p.m., in beautiful Buffalo, Wyo. Bring your kid’s rope! Every team gets three head, enter on site as many times as you like, entries open at 5 p.m. There’s peewee, youth, and open divisions with all proceeds going toward producing the summer rodeo series.

The South Dakota Horsemen’s 2020 Stallion Service Auction is online with a really great lineup of stallions offered for breedings. It’s SDTA and SDQHRA sponsored to raise money for South Dakota horse racing. The auction kicked off on Jan. 10 and will end Feb. 15. You can see the stallions at http://www.32auctions.com, or on the South Dakota Horsemen’s Facebook page. Email Ryon Berry at ryonberry@gmail.com for more information or call the S.D. Horsemen’s Association at 605-515-3409.

In conjunction with the above, there’s a raffle for a really classy two year old gelding Hezaclassyeagle (First Place Eagle x Its A Classy Chick AAA). Tickets are on sale now and there are only 200 printed and cost $25/each. They will be selling the tickets until March 15 or they are all sold. Contact SDQHRA on Facebook or find them on Stallion Row at the BHSS. The colt is currently in training too!

February 16 is the 6th Annual Sundance Winter Festival Skijoring, plus barstool races and fun for the whole family. Sundance, Wyo., is the place and it all starts at 9 a.m. Full schedule of events and entry info can be found at www. SundanceWinterFestival.com.

The 1st Annual Lincoln County Fair Winter Sports Event will be at Afton, Wyo., on Feb. 15-16 with Cutter and Chariot racing! The calcutta will be at Dad’s Bar at 6 p.m. on both night on the 14th and 15th. All proceeds will go to support the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals. To donate or sponsor, call Jen Barber at 307-880-4490, Jennifer Woodie at 307-690-2538 or Misty Nelson at 208-390-1622. To enter, call Tom Nelson at 307-248-3693.

The great Hollers/Golliher 28th Annual Breakaway Clinic dates have been set. They are March 13-15; April 9-11; May 8-10. It’s $400 tuition and will be at Gollihers’ Arena, south of Belle Fourche, S.D. Your $100 deposit is required and can be mailed to Carole Hollers, 13334 Pleasant Valley Rd, Sturgis, SD 57785. For info, call Carole at 605-391-9702, Golliher Arena at 605-642-5363.

SDHSRA members can submit their nominations for 2019-2020 Horse of the Year by going to your NHSRA Member page. The nominations must be received by Feb. 15.

That’s my circle for another week. I hope to make it to the BHSS so maybe I’ll get to visit with some of you while there. It’s always a good chance to do some catching up with new and old friends. Have a great week and be careful out there.