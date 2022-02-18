Ranch Sorting, H.S. Rodeo, horse sale deadline, women’s ranch bronc school, clinics

There’s been another little dribble of snow, which at least dampened the ground. This whole region needs moisture desperately and spring storms are the biggest moisture makers there are. We can hope, even as grim as a storm is during calving and lambing, that the wet snow of March and April will come in abundance.

There’s going to be a Ranch Sorting on Feb. 27 at the Bustin’ A Barn, Cheyenne, Wyo. Signup will be from 8 to 9:30, the sort will start at 10 a.m. You can pre-register with Justin at 307-250-4280. As always, call before you haul if the weather is bad.

Entries are open for the Battle of the Borders High School Rodeo March 12, Valley City, N.D. If you are a S.D. or N.D. member, you’ll need to go on your state’s website to find the form for entry. Entries are limited.

A Martha Angalone Breakaway School will be Mar. 12-13 at Reinert Arena, Wall, S.D. Contact Cole for details and to get on the list at 605-515-3575.

The Best of the Big Horns Horse Sale will be April 16, 1 p.m., at Buffalo, Wyo. Consignment forms are available and must be in by April 1. You can find a form at the sale’s Facebook page or by calling Ellen at 307-751-8969 or Kay Lynn at 406-697-5882.

A Women’s Only Ranch Bronc Riding School will be April 1-3 at DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. It will cover chute procedures, ranch bronc basics, proper dismount/pickup men, plus video replays, a bucking machine, rider friendly stock, and more. There’s a 15 student limit and it’s $300 to get in. Instructors are Ty Looper, Daryl McElroy and guests. It’s a WRBC approved school. Text 469-496-6965 to get signed up.

A Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic will be April 1-3 at Flandreau, S.D. Friday evening will be ground work, Saturday and Sunday will be full clinic days. To get signed up, Facebook message Crystal Kansanback. These fill up fast, so don’t wait.

There’s a Jane Melby Clinic April 9-10 in Lander, Wyo. It’s $475/rider. There’s also a Dennis George saddle fitting clinic during the barrel clinic. Call Dennis at 307-851-4114 or Carla at 319-560-9899 to get signed up.

A Bobby Harris Breakaway and Team Roping clinic will be at Hansen Equine Arena, Gettysburg, S.D. April 9 will be breakaway, April 10 team roping. It’s $550 for both days, $300 for on day. A $200 deposit is required to hold your spot. He’s taking 10 students for each for heading, heeling, breakaway. Clinics start at 9 a.m. Call Colleen Harris at 605-871-9737.

The Bothwell Bull Riding and Bullfighting School will be April 14-16. Bull riding instructors are Brett Stall, Jobie Dryden and Clayton Savage. Bullfighting instructor is Pat Crawford. Senior and junior bulls are $300/student, bullfighters $300/student. To register, call Karisa Curtis at 605-639-3143. School will be at Bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

A Paul Tierney Calf Roping and Breakaway school will April 15-16 at Billy Martin’s barn east of Sturgis, S.D. It’s $450 for calf roping, $400 for breakaway, $100 deposit for either one. Call Amy Johnson at 605-890-2162.

Lazy Heart L Arena, Edgemont, S.D. is hosting a barrel and pole clinic with Brandee Wardell on April 16-17. Saturday will be horsemanship for barrel and pole competitors, Sunday will be how to put it all together on the patterns. It’s $250/day, $400 for both days. A 50% non-refundable deposit is required to hold your spot. Limited to 15 riders. Call Lori Allen at 605-877-0965. Stalls are also available through Lori.

There’s a Kirk Hall Reined Cow Horse Clinic at Thermopolis, Wyo. on April 23-24. It will be in Thermopolis, Wyo. You can learn more about Kirk at http://www.hallperformanceyorses.com . For clinic info and entry, call Lisa Robinett at 307-850-2903.

If you wonder why I promote all these schools and clinics, here’s why. Experience and knowledge is expensive if you get it all by trial and error and hauling down the road and paying entry fees. These clinics are such a valuable tool to increase knowledge and preparing a competitor to be able to enter competition. I really encourage parents to get their kids into these schools before they get set in an array of bad habits. It gets them off to the right start, whether roping, bull riding, or barrels, and in the long run, saves money and hide.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Please pray for our nation! God Bless America!

UPCOMING EVENTS: > 3 Man Poker Roping, Feb. 26, Snowy Range Equestrian Center, Laramie, Wyo. > Ranch Sorting Jackpot, Feb. 27, 8 a.m., Bustin’ A Ranch, Cheyenne, Wyo. > Breakaway Roping Clinic, Feb. 27, Sheridan Community College, Sheridan, Wyo. > Camp Crook Roping Club Meeting, Feb. 27, 6 p.m., Over the Edge, Camp Crook, S.D. > Benefit for Tori Tetrault, Feb. 26, 5 p.m., Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Robinson Horsemanship Clinics, Feb. 26-27, Beard Arena, Menoken, N.D. > Rescheduled Bust’n Mini Broncs and Bulls, Feb. 27, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > 9th Annual Cloverleaf Classic Barrel Race, Mar. 4-6, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont. > Rodeo Riches Gala Fundraiser for Wall High School Rodeo team, Mar. 5, 5 p.m., Wall, S.D. > Johnson Co. Ski-jor Wars, March 5, 10 a.m., Buffalo, Wyo. > Steer Wrestling School, Mar. 5-6, Hansen Equine Center, Gettysburg, S.D. > Back Country Horsemen Meeting, Mar. 9, 6 p.m., Moose Lodge, Rapid City, S.D. > World Class Bareback and Saddle Bronc School, Mar. 11-12, MCC, Miles City, Mont. > TayLour Latham Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 11-12, Gillette, Wyo. > ARP Spring Fling Barrels and Poles, March 11-13, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Martha Angalone Breakaway School, Mar. 12-13, Reinert Arena, Wall, S.D. > Camac Family Benefity Roping/ Bobby Harris Roping School, Mar. 12-13, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Cowboy Country Horse Sale, March 18, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 19-20, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Bobby Harris Team Roping Clinic, Mar. 19-20, Agri-Plex, Wright, Wyo. > Jake and Clay Roping School, Mar. 26-27, Riata Ranch Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. > Bobby Harris Roping Clinic, Mar. 26-27, Reinert Arena, Wall, S.D. > Women’s Only Ranch Bronc Riding School, April 1-3, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, April 1-3, Flandreau, S.D. > Jane Melby Barrel Clinic, April 9-10, Lander, Wyo. > Bobby Harris Breakaway and Team Roping Clinic, Hansen Arena, Gettysburg, S.D. > Brandee Wardell Barrel/Pole Clinic, April 11-12, Lazy Heart L Arena, Edgemont, S.D. > Bothwell Bull Riding and Bullfighting School, April 14-16, Bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D. > Paul Tierney Calf Roping and Breakaway Clinic, April 15-16, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Best of the Big Horns Horse Sale, April 16, Buffalo Livestock, Buffalo, Wyo. > Kirk Hall Working Cowhorse Clinic, April 23-24, Thermopolis, Wyo. > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 24-25, Buffalo, S.D. > Buck Brannaman Clinic, May 27-29, Spearfish, S.D. > 13th Annual Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale, May 28, Newcastle, Wyo. > Elsabe Hausauer Horsemanship Clinic, May 28-29, Schantz Ranch, Glenn Ullin, N.D. > Paul and Robin Tierney Breakaway Clinic, June 9-10, Buffalo, S.D. > 2nd Annual South Dakota Elite Horse Sale, July 30, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo.