S.D. brand owners, entry deadlines, clinics and more clinics, fundraisers and fires

It was zero here this morning but got up to a bit over 40 today. It’s supposed to be pretty nice for the start of March. February lasted about 12 days for me. How about you?

The South Dakota Brand office wants to remind brand owners that the renewals will be going out this fall. If you have moved or your other information needs updated, please be getting that done so there isn’t a mess when renewals are sent. To update your mailing address, you can email to shawn.bowles@state.sd.us or cheryl.adams@state.sd.us . Be sure and use your name as it appears on your card and have the brand certificate number too. If you need to add or delete a name off of the brand, you will need to request a form from the brand office to do that. The brand office number is 605-773-3324.

March 9 is the entries deadline for the Badlands WYO Little Britches Rodeos Mar. 23-24. There will be wo rodes on Saturday and one on Sunday. All will be at the CamPlex in Gillette, Wyo. For more information, contact Jodi Stoddard at 605-685-8003.

There’s going to be an NRA Judging Clinic on Mar. 23-24, 8-5, at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. You’ll need to pre-register by Mar. 11. to register, contact the NRA office at 406-252-1122. If you needs questions answerred, call Travis Sigman at 406-925-0832.

This is a good organization that is helping people rebuild their body strength, confidence, range of motion and balance by using horses. It’s the Ride and Shine Equine Assisted Therapy at Gillette, Wyo. On Mar. 16, there will be a silent auction fundraiser during the Cowboy Country Horse Sale at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. There are many great items selling, including a half hog, riding helmet, barn rental and more. On the 17th they’ll be having a Pancake Feed, 8-10 a.m., at the CamPlex Central Pavillion. The funds raised help with the upkeep of the program horses and helps people to be a part of the program.

The next Gillette High School Rodeo meeting will be Mar. 20, 6 p.m., at the E. Pavillion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. If members have raffle money or sponsor money to turn in, they need to message to 307-660-5747 to arrange pickup.

A Breakaway Roping clinic with Chelsea Novosad will be Mar. 22-24 at Sorenson Arena, Watford City, N.D. There are two seperate clinics. Beginners is $400; Intermediate/Advanced $450, with $a55 deposit required to hold the spot. All ages and levels are welcome. Go to http://www.rodeouproductions.com to sign up and learn more.

It’s a ways off, but is filling fast, so get signed up. The Good Bulldogging School at the Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D., will be April 26-27. The school is $500. Instructors are Ote Berry, Denton and Carson Good and Tom Carney. On the 28th will be a Jackpot Dogging with $2500 added, $350 entry, three head and can enter two times. Enter at noon, event is at 1:30. The 18 and Under Jackpot on the Ote Berry, Jr. Tour, has $2500 added, three head straight and can enter twice. It’s enter at 9:30 a.m., event at 11. Contact Denton Good at 605-441-9850 to get signed up.

The Onward and Upward Bull Riding (8-13 years), Goat Tying, and Barrel clinics will be April 27-28 at The DEX, at the S.D. State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D. It’s $300/event, two events for $400, with $150 deposit required. Bull riding instructors are Casey Gates and Dustin Evenson; Barrels is Tamra Munsick, and Goats Madi Moody. Call Dustin at 605-216-0323 or Tamra at 605-999-6600.

Those horrific wildfires in both Nebraska and Texas this past week have devastated whole communities. If you would like to send a donation to help with rebuilding in the Texas Panhandle, this is a trusted source and address. You can mail a check to: Fire Relief Fund, P.O. Box 300, Canadian, TX79014. If you want to use Venmo, use Venmo@FireReliefFund Under Wes Avent. Every dollar will help. Its one of those “there, but for the grace of God, go I.” situations.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for all those who have been affected by the fires, for our border, our troops both here and abroad, and our country. May God Bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

> BHSU Open Breakaway, Mar. 1, 6 p.m., Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

> Women Only Ranch Bronc School, Mar. 1-3, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Outside The Turn Barrel Clinic, Mar. 1-3, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Mar. 2, Lazy Heart L Arena, Edgemont, S.D.

> Belle Fourche High School Rodeo Dinner/Auction, Mar. 2, 5p.m. Branding Iron, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Sheridan College Rodeo Breakaway and Team Roping, Mar. 3, 9 a.m., AgriPark, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Bareback/Saddle Bronc Clinic Mar. 5, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Draft Horse Clinic, Mar. 5-7, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> BHSU Barrel Jackpot, Mar. 8, 4:30 p.m., Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

> Stetson Lawrence Bull Riding School, Mar. 8-10, Bozeman, Mont.

> Bareback/Saddlebronc Clinic, Mar. 12, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 15-17, CamPlex,, Gillette, Wyo.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 15-17, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid, S.D.

> Gillette College Muley Roping Jackpot, Mar. 16, 4 p.m., E. Pav., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Presho Livestock Open Horse Sale, Mar. 16, 1 p.m.,Presho Livestock, Presho, S.D.

> Bucking Horse School, Mar. 16-17, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 16-17, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Ladies Only Ranch Bronc School, Mar. 16-17, Bar Star Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

> Gillette College Rodeo Muley Slide/Breakaway Jackpot, Mar. 17, College Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> PRCA Extreme Bares and Broncs, Mar. 17, 7 p.m.,McKenzie Co. Ag Expo, Watford City, N.D.

> Bareback/Saddle Bronc Clinic, Mar.19, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Gillette High School Rodeo Meeting, Mar. 20, 6 p.m., E. Pavillion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> World Class Bareback,Saddle Bronc School, Mar. 22-23, Ag. Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Chelsea Novostad Breakaway Roping Clinic, Mar. 22-24, Sorenson Arena, Watford City, N.D.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Mar. 22-24, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 14th Annual Abrahamson Rodeo Co. Bullriding,Bullfighting, Clown School,Mar.22-24, Stanley, N.D.

> Presho Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, Mar. 23, 1 p.m., Presho, S.D.

> Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 23, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Mar. 23, Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.

> New Under Rodeo Team Steak Feed and Auction, Mar. 23, 5 p.m., New Underwood, S.

> Faster Feet,FasterHands Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 23, Hippodrome, SD State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D

> BadlandsWYO Little Britches Rodeos, Mar. 23-24, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> NRA Judging Clinic, Mar. 23-24, 8-5, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting resch. Jan. sort, Mar. 23-24,. J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Bareback/Saddlebronc Clinic, Mar. 26, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Jason Schaffer Breakaway School, Mar. 28, Broadus, Mont.

> 32nd Annual Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 28-30, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 34th Ann. Spring Vacation Steer Wrestling School, Mar. 28-30, Keith Co. Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb.

> Harding County Steer Wrestling School, Mar. 29-30, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Jason Schaffer Calf Roping School, Mar. 29-30, Broadus, Mont.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 29-30, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Gary Cooper Horsemanship Clinic, Mar. 30-31, Thermopolis, Wyo.

> Sheridan College Breakaway and Team Roping, Mar. 31, 9 a.m., AgriPark, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Clinics, Apr. 1-2, Merrick Co. Fairgrounds, Central City, Neb.

> Paul Tierney Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, Apr. 5-6, Sackett Lookin’ Up Arena, Alcester, S.D.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Apr.5-7, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Bothwell Bull Riding and Bull Fighting Schools, Apr. 5-7, Rapid City, S.D.

> Jordan Thurston-Miller Goat Tying Clinic, Apr. 6. Crook Co. Fairgrounds Barn, Sundance, Wyo.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Apr. 6, Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

> Youth Horse Judging Clinic and Judging School, Apr. 13, 9 a.m., Holzer Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Best of the Big Horns Horse Sale, April 13, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Paul Tierney Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, Apr. 13-14, Billy Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Ranch Horse Show Clinic, Apr. 21, Ag/Equine Complex, Riverton, Wyo.

> Good Bull Dogging School, Apr. 26-27, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D.

> Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race, open and slot race, April 27, Bowman, N.D.

> Onward and Upward BullRiding, Goat Tying, Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, DEX, Huron, S.D.

>Ryan Cloverdale/KC Groves Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Good Ranch Open and Ote Berry Jr. BullDogging Jackpots, April 28, Long Valley, S.D.

> Carole Hollers Breakaway Clinic, May. 3-5, Zoll, S.D.

> Gordon Livestock Spring Catalog Horse Sale, May 5, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, May 10-12, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 27th Annual Larry Larson Photography Clinic, May 11-12, High View Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> TyTuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 21-22, Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D.

> Working Cow Horse Clinic, May 24-26, Hall Performance Horses, Torrington, Wyo.

> 17th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Roping Clinics, May 27-30, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Ft. Meade Endurance Ride, July 6-7, Barry Stadium, Ft. Meade, S.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>ARP BREAKAWAY ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: Mar. 9, 23; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Mar. 9 and 30(resch. from January), April 13; Worden, Mont.

>COWBOY STATE STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION PRACTICES: 1-4 p.m., Mar. 10, 24; LOTRA Arena, Lander, Wyo.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS:Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DOUGLAS WINTER SERIES GYMKHANA AND ROPING: gymkhana 9 a.m., breakaway 3:30 p.m., team roping 6 p.m.;Mar. 2, 16, 30; Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>FROZEN UP NORTH 4D BARRELS: Mar. 23; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO SPRING EVENT JACKPOT SERIES: 1 p.m., Goat tying, breakaway, tie down roping, team roping; Mar. 3, 10; Gillette College Indoor Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>HEALING HORSE RANCH BAREBACK AND SADDLE BRONC CLINICS:Mar. 5, 12, 19, 26, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 14, 21, 28, rain date May 26; Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAY SERIES: Mar. 23, Apr. 20, May 18; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., April 13, May 4, June 15; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>NORTH COUNTRY STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION VRH WINTER SERIES: 8:30 a.m. start,Mar.22-23, April 27-28; 406 Arena, Vaughn, Mont.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Mar. 2, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>THE WINNERS CLUB BREAKAWAY, CALF ROPING, BIBLE STUDY: Wednesdays, starting Feb. 21, 4 p.m. Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.