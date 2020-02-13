Team Roping record of 3.5, horse sale at Philip, series, clinics clinics clinics

It’s been a wintery booger the past week. Some places got lots of snow to add to the snow they already had, plus it got bitter cold for many. I kind of missed both, though it sure had some frost on the punkins this morning! Every day is one day closer to spring.

A new arena record was set at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in the team roping on February 11. Dustin Bird, Cutbank, Mont., and Levi Tyan, Wallace, Neb.,. clocked a smoking 3.5 second run on the second round of the team roping. Both are full time ranchers, part time team ropers, but had qualified for San Antonio with wins at other rodeos. San Anton was the first time the two had actually roped together and what a start to a partnership! Congrats guys!

There will be an open consignment horse sale at Philip Livestock, Philip, S.D. on Feb. 18, following the regular cattle sale. Call the office at 605-859-2577 for details.

The Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club rescheduled their team sort for Feb. 23, at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. They will number cattle at 9 a.m., sort starts at 10. It’s a potluck as usual.

March 7 is the 28th Annual Bulldacious Bull Riding at the Goshen County Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo., at 6 p.m. Tickets at the door.

Graham Arena, Baker, Mont., has started their spring barrel and breakaway series. Upcoming dates are March 7 and 22; April 4 and 26; finals on May 10. Barrels, time only, will start at 8 a.m., the open runs start at 11. They will have peewee, youth and open divisions. The breakaway will be at 2 p.m. with open, youth and men’s divisions. Call Brittanie at 320-420-7935, Chris at 320-345-0888 or Katy at 406-853-4545 for more information and directions.

The Cowboy State Timed Event Challenge will be at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo., on March 13-15. They will have goat tying, breakaway, tie down roping, team roping, steer wrestling and ribbons roping for Jr. high, high school and college students. For more info, call Matt at 307-359-5363, Danny at 307-359-8817, or Thomas at 307-359-5995.

Chadron State College, Chadron, Neb., is hosting three great clinics this spring. March 13 will be a cutting/cowhorse /team penning clinic with Kirk Hall. It’s $200 and starts at 8 a.m. On March 14 will be a working cow/sheep dog clinic with Keri Palmer. It’s $150 and starts at 8 a.m. On the 15th will be a breakaway and tie down roping clinic with Ray Brown. It’s $200 and starts at 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all of them. Each has limited spots, so if you want in you need to get on the list. It’s open to all ages and will be held at the Coffee Agriculture Pavillion. Signup info is at http://www.chadronstatesportscamp.com.

The MCC/Building Champions Rough Stock School will be March 20-22 at the MCC Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. The school is FREE and will have J Bar J stock. Coaching will be Bobby Mote on the barebacks, Tom Reeves on the saddle broncs, and Ted Nuce on the bulls. To sign up, call Sparky Dreesen at 406-939-3313, Craig Miller at 406-951-2939 or Tom Reeves at 406-688-9450. What a great opportunity for young, aspiring rough stock riders!

A spring tuneup clinic with Sarah Barton will be offered at the KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. It will be March 21-22 and costs $200. Call Ashley at 307-680-5362 for more information on this and other great clinics coming up.

The 2020 Bothwell-Weischedel Bull Riding and Bullfighting School will be April 9-11. Bull riding seniors will need $300 to get in, jr’s $275. The bullfighting will be $300. Bull Riding instructor is Brett Stall, Jobie Dryden and Clayton Savage. Bullfighting instructor is Pat Crawford. To register call Thad Bothwell at 605-381-9166 or Rachel Bothwell at 605-381-7914.

Another truly great rough stock school is the 35th Annual Korkow Ranch Rodeo School to be held April 24-26. Bareback coach is Ty Breuer, saddle broncs Jeff Willert and Chad Ferley, bulls Casey Gates. Bullfighting coach is Patrick Crawford. It’s $300/event, plus tax, $50 deposit due by April 12. Jr. Bull riders, ages 10-13, get a special rate of $200 plus tax. Call Jim Korkow at 605-224-5607 to get further instructions. It will be held at the Korkow Ranch near Pierre, S.D.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Have a great week and be careful out there. Spare parts are harder and harder to find, especially as you get older!