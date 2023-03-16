The Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Congrats Lisa!, Feek’s Vision released, practices, clinics, event series

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, Mar. 24-26, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice sort, Mar. 25, 10 a.m., Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > UW Ranch Horse Team Team Branding, Mar. 25, 10 a.m., Hanson Arena, Laramie, Wyo > Black Hills Sorting/Cutting Club Practice Sort, Mar. 26, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > resch. SDVRHA Clinic, Mar. 26, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Gordon Livestock Horse Sale, Mar. 28, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb. > Pierre/Ft. Pierre H.S. Rodeo Team dinner/silent auction, Mar. 30, C.Tibbs Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > SDVRHA Intro To Cattle Clinic, April 1, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > No Excuses Connie Combs Barrel Clinic, April 1-2, Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb. > 33rd Annual Spring Vacation Steer Wrestling School, April 6-8, Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, April 6-8, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Annual Harding Co. Bulldogging School, April 7-8, Buffalo, S.D. > SDVRHA Practice, April 8, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, April 14-16, Zell, S.D. > Best Of The Big Horns Horse Sale, April 15, Buffalo, Wyo. > Presho Livestock Horse Sale, April 15, Presho Livestock, Presho, S.D. > Ranch Versatility Horse Show, April 15, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Women's Only Ranch Bronc Riding, April 16, 12:30 p.m., DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > Mark Guynn Ranch Versatility Clinic, April 16, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Pitzer Ranch Spring Horse Sale, April 21-22, Pitzer Ranch, Ericcson, Neb. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, May 12-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, May 26-27, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Goods Bulldogging Schools and Jackpots, April 28-29, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D. > Cowboy States Reining Horse Assoc. Year End Awards/Meeting, Apr. 29, Big Horn, Wyo. > EMHSC Hairy Horse Show, April 29-30, Fallon Co. Fairgrounds, Fallon, Mont. > Beta Miracle Memorial Barrel Race, May 5-6, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > Beginner/10 and under Goat Tying Clinic, May 6, Pierre, S.D. > World's Richest Breakaway, May 11, Miller's Horse Palace, Billings, Mont. > 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D. > Three Mile Creek Youth Timed Event School and Rodeo, May 13-14, Kyle, S.D. > Black Hills Sorting/Cutting Club Sort, May 14, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show, May 19-21, Sheridan, Wyo. > Three Mile Creek Youth Roughstock School and Rodeo, May 20-21, Kyle, S.D. > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 23-24, Buffalo, S.D. > Full House Horse Sale, May. 27, Newcastle, Wyo. > Indian Relays, May 27-29, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Colt Clinic, June 1-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Horsemanship 2 Clinic, June 2-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > 24th Ann. Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 5-8, Meeteetsee, Wyo. > Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. > Goat Tying Clinic, June 10-11, Blunt, S.D. > 26th Annual Jake Clark's Mule Days, June 12-18, Ralston, Wyo. SDHSRA Finals, June 13-18, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Mar. 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >4D WINTER BARREL SERIES: April 8, 15-16 (finals), Custer Co. Indoor Arena, Broken Bow, Neb. >GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: April 16 Hairy Horse Training show; May 7, June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. >GRAHAM ARENA BREAKAWAY BUCKLE SERIES: April 8, 22; May 26; Arlee, Mont. >HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 9, 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. >JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 2, 16, 30; Four Seasons Indoor Arena, Newcastle, Wyo. > JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 4, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo. >KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAYS: playday events, Mar. 25, April 22, May 20, 8 a.m.,Gillette, Wyo. > PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: June 10, 17; Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. >SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 21, 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb. > SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo. > THORNTON ARENA TEAM ROPING SERIES: Mar. 26; April 8, Sidney, Mont. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >TRIPLE R TACK SPRING BARREL SERIES: Mar.25, April 2, 30(makeup date); Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES Barrels,Poles,Breakaway Series: April 1 (finals),Volin, SD >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., March 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D. >WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: June 6, 20; July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

It’s hard to believe that March is over half over. It hasn’t been a particularly nice one, worse for others than right where I’m at, but pretty cold. There will undoubtedly be many calves with at least one frozen ear at the sales this fall.

I’m sure happy for Lisa Lockhart and her gray horse “Promise Me Fame Boys”, aka Levee, on their win of the barrels at The American rodeo. It’s Lisa’s third time to win the $100,000. Congrats to one of the truly nice people in professional rodeo.

Also, in regard to The American, Jackie Crawford, who won the breakaway and split the million, bought the calf she won it with and named her Millie and took her home to a life of leisure at her Stephenville, Texas place. It makes me smile to hear about things like this.

If you want some one on one breakaway coaching, Sawyer Gilbert will be offering just that starting in April. With her you will cover groundwork, horsemanship and live cattle. It’s $100/hour and you can get ahold of Sawyer at 605-641-8071.

The long anticipated movie Feek’s Vision is finally done and ready for viewing. The first semi-private viewing will be in Feek Tooke’s home country at Ekalaka, Mont. It will be at the grade school gymnasium on May 13. After that, it will be shown at Miles City, Mont., location and time to be announced, on May 17. It will be an amazing documentary of the dream, vision and building of a bucking horse program that has helped to build the current programs having success. Congrats to all involved.

The Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will have their next practice sort on Mar. 26, at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. There will be no April sort. The next one will be May 14 at the Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

Gordon Livestock will have an open consignment horse sale Mar. 28, 2 p.m. To consign your horses, contact Link Thompson at 308-282-9998 or Gordon Livestock at 308-282-1171.

Consignments are being taken for the Best of the Big Horns Horse Sale at Buffalo, Wyo., on April 15. Consignments will close Mar. 31, with forms and fees due then, so get with it. You can get a consignment form off the Facebook page, or you can have one texted or emailed to you by contacting either Ellen at 307-751-8969 or KayLynn at 406-697-5882.

The Jackson Youth Rodeo Series at Newcastle, Wyo., has set the dates. They are April 2, 16 and 30. The all timed event rodeo will have five divisions for ages 0-18. It will be held at the Four Seasons Indoor Arena. For more info, contact MacKenzie Jackson at 620-255-5031 or Billy Jackson at 307-575-8011.

The Graham Arena Breakaway Buckle Series will be April 8, 22, and May 6, all at Arlee, Mont. They’ll have fresh cattle, a rope barrier, and will hold two go rounds and a short go for the top 10. It’s enter at noon, rope at 1 p.m., with the open first, then youth. Please let them know if you are coming as they need to have at least 15 ropers to hold the roping. If the weather is sketchy, call before you haul too. For more info, contact Kris Graham at 406-546-9549.

There will be a Steer Riding Clinic with Casey Gates at Heartland Arena, Huron, S.D., on April 14-16. It’s $300 with $150 deposit to hold your spot. It’s taking 15 kids, ages 7-13 years. For details, call Dustin Evenson at 605-216-0323.

The Pitzer Ranch Spring Horse Sale will be April 22, 9 a.m. at the ranch, Ericcson, Neb. The preview will be April 21 at 1 p.m. and April 22 at 7 a.m.

I’m going to step up onto my soapbox for a moment. I’ve had some parents contact me trying to sell raffle tickets or whatever, for their kids. Most of these kids are in Jr. High or High School. The kid isn’t going to learn a thing about selling or promoting anything if Mom or Dad are doing it for them. I’m happy to help a good cause.But, I won’t buy from anyone but the kid. Bonus, I will even help your kid sell to me, by giving them good tips and encouragement. If they want to do a sport or activity, they need to be helping to promote it. My opinion, worth a whole dollar.

That’s my circle for this week. Have a great week, happy spring, and all that! Please pray for our nation and may God bless America.