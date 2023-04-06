The Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Horse sales, roping series, barrels, poles, great clinics, chariot racing

The big snow storm missed my place but it sure found others! In the midst of calving I was glad to be missed, but in the midst of an area with dams that still need runoff, I’m sorry to have been missed. It’s a confusing situation! Hopefully death losses in the heavy snow areas are minimal. Also, hopefully the dams will get a chance to fill with heavy rains.

The deadline is April 10 to have your consignments in for the Gordon Livestock Spring Catalog Horse Sale which will be May 6. A “little Deb bird” told me that if you are late she may still have room in the catalog and if not, in a supplement sheet. Call her at 308-282-9998 to get your horses in.

A Spring Fling Muley Jackpot Team Roping series will be at the Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. It will have two handicap drawpots, $40/person and you can enter six times both ways. Dates are April 16, 23, 29; May 7, 28; June 4. For more info, call Jason Schaffer at 406-853-4626.

The Turn N Burn Barrels and Poles at Niewohner Arena, Albion, Neb., will be April 21-23. It will have open 5D barrels, all divisions from peewee to Derby, plus poles in multiple divisions. Pre-entries close by April 19 and all fees are due then unless you call to cancel. If you don’t come and don’t cancel, you’ll be charged fees, just so you know. It’s 75% payback with 10% of added money. Go to http://www.sbarsarena.com for entry forms or call 402-239-6309 for info.

The 16th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson roping clinics will be at Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. They’re taking 20 for each event. Breakaway is May 29-30 and costs $375; calf roping is May 31-June 1 and costs $550. A 50% deposit is required to hold your spot. For more info or to get signed up, call Dane at 605-645-8298. This will fill fast so don’t delay!

A Jacey Milligan goat tying and breakaway clinic will be at the Historic Saddle Club, Scottsbluff, Neb.,. Goat tying is May 31, a full day, for $125. Breakaway is June 1, a full day, for $200. For more info, contact Val at 520-678-6168.

You’ll need to be getting your horse prepped for the South Dakota Top Hand Challenge which will be June 3, 10 a.m., at Hartford, S.D. It’s an event with one rider on one horses in five events and three divisions. Divisions are Cowboy, Cowgirl and Lil Britches. Events are single man sort, ranch roping, ranch riding, ranch trail and barrels. Adult entry fee is $60, kids $40. They’re only taking 100 total entries and you can pre-enter starting now. Contact 920-495-9001 to get more info or to enter.

You can scribble this on your calender so you can be making travel plans. The 64th Annual Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo will be May 19-21 at Jordan Valley, Ore. I’ve always wanted to go as I’ve heard it’s a great event. Definitely a bucket list item.

On May 5 Gordon Livestock Market, Gordon, Neb., will be having an Old Fashioned Consignment Auction which will include horse drawn equipment, tack, western collectibles, etc… Consignments will be taken up until sale day too, so go through your shelter belt when the snow melts and see what you have that someone else would be tickled to have and use. For more info, call 308-282-9998.

On May 20-21 the 307 Chariot Racing Invitational will be held at Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo. If you, like me, haven’t ever gotten to see live chariot racing with real race horses, this will be a good one to go to. I may have to wander over that way.

The 14th Annual Full House Elite Performance Stock Horse Sale will be May 27 at the Weston Co. Fairgrounds barn, Newcastle, Wyo. Preview will be at 8 a.m., sale at 1 p.m. They’ll be selling 53 head of ranch and rodeo horses. You can email them to get a catalog which should be out pretty soon. Go to fullhousehorsesale@gmail.com . You can also follow the sale site on Facebook where there are videos of the horses working.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for our nation as I believe it is currently at it’s lowest point ever, historically. If they can do it to him, imagine what they can do to us? May God bless America. Hang in there folks, green grass is coming.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

> Rapid City Quarter Horse Association Meeting, April 11, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, Rapid City, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, April 14-16, Zell, S.D.

> Best Of The Big Horns Horse Sale, April 15, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Presho Livestock Horse Sale, April 15, Presho Livestock, Presho, S.D.

> Ranch Versatility Horse Show, April 15, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practice sort, April 16, Central States FG, Rapid City, S.D.

> Women’s Only Ranch Bronc Riding, April 16, 12:30 p.m., DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

> Mark Guynn Ranch Versatility Clinic, April 16, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> Pitzer Ranch Spring Horse Sale, April 21-22, Pitzer Ranch, Ericcson, Neb.

> Turn N Burn Barrels and Poles, April 21-23, Niewohner Arena, Albion, Neb.

> Goods Bulldogging Schools and Jackpots, April 28-29, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D.

> Cowboy States Reining Horse Assoc. Year End Awards/Meeting, Apr. 29, Big Horn, Wyo.

> EMHSC Hairy Horse Show, April 29-30, Fallon Co. Fairgrounds, Fallon, Mont.

> Gordon Livestock Old Fashioned Horse Equipment Auction, May 5, Gordon, Neb.

> Gordon Livestock Spring Catalog Horse Sale, May 6, Gordon, Neb.

> Beta Miracle Memorial Barrel Race, May 5-6, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Beginner/10 and under Goat Tying Clinic, May 6, Pierre, S.D.

> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 11, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> Three Mile Creek Youth Timed Event School and Rodeo, May 13-14, Kyle, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, May 12-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Rope For Riches Breakaway and TieDown Roping, May 13-14, Hoar Arena, Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

> Black Hills Sorting/Cutting Club Sort, May 14, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> 64th Annual Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo, May 19-21, Jordan Valley, Ore.

> Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show, May 19-21, Sheridan, Wyo.

> 307 Chariot Racing Invitational, May 20-21, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Three Mile Creek Youth Roughstock School and Rodeo, May 20-21, Kyle, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, May 20-21, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Jones Co. 4-H Livestock Literacy Safety Class, May 23, 9:30 a.m., Murdo, S.D.

> Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 23-24, Buffalo, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, May 26-27, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 14th Full House Elite Performance Stock Horse Sale, May 27, 1 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

> WJRA Rodeo, May 27-28, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.

> Indian Relays, May 27-29, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> 16th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Breakaway and Tie Down Clinic, May 29-June 1,Sturgis,S.D.

> Jacey Milligan Goat Tying/Breakaway Clinics, May 31-June 1, Historic Saddle Club,Scottsbluff,Neb.

> Buck Brannaman Colt Clinic, June 1-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Buck Brannaman Horsemanship 2 Clinic, June 2-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Top Hand Challenge, June 3, 10 a.m., Hartford, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, June 3-4, Mobridge, S.D.

> 24th Ann. Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 5-8, Meeteetsee, Wyo.

> Travis Tryan Team Roping Clinic, June 6-7, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Paul Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Clinics, June 8-9, Buffalo, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Goat Tying Clinic, June 10-11, Blunt, S.D.

> 26th Annual Jake Clark’s Mule Days, June 12-18, Ralston, Wyo.

> SDHSRA Finals, June 13-18, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo/Bill Harding Mem. Ranch Bronc Ride, June 17, Miles City, Mont.

> WJRA, June 24-25, Wright, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

April 8, 2023 EVENT SERIES:

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: June 9, 16, 23, 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; Dubois, Wyo.

>4D WINTER BARREL SERIES: April 15-16 (finals), Custer Co. Indoor Arena, Broken Bow, Neb.

>GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: April 16 Hairy Horse Training show; May 7, June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

>GRAHAM ARENA BREAKAWAY BUCKLE SERIES: April 22; May 26; Arlee, Mont.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 9, 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: April 22, May 27, July 7, Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: May 20, June 10, Sept. 2-3; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 16, 30; Four Seasons Indoor Arena, Newcastle, Wyo.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 4, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAYS: playday events, April 22, May 20, 8 a.m.,Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: May 20; June 29; July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: June 21, 28; July 5, 19; Murdo, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: June 10, 17; Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

> PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 21, 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>SPRING FLING MULEY JACKPOT ROPING SERIES: April 16, 23, 29; may 7, 28, June 4; Fairgrounds indoor arena, Broadus, Mont.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 13, 27; July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

>TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D.

>TRIPLE R TACK SPRING BARREL SERIES: April 30 (makeup date); Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

>WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., April 11 (finals), Volin, S.D.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: June 6, 20; July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.