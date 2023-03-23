The Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: White country, tetanus shots, clinics, youth bull riding, jackpots, series kick off

I took a bit of a road trip up across and into North Dakota last weekend. I had a picture of the amount of snow they’re dealing with up there but it was far from accurate. I mean, they have SNOW! I understand that east of where I was at near Hettinger is even worse with new records broken in the Dickinson and Bismarck areas. My heart goes out to all of you up there and also in Wyoming. It’s been a polar bear of a winter.

A recent social media post reminded me to remind you that tetanus is still alive and well in our world. If your horses aren’t up to date on tetanus vaccinations, they sure need to be. Some horses can survive tetanus with a lot of veterinary care, but may be impaired for life ever after. I believe most need to be euthanized to end their suffering. Of course, treatment to save one is very expensive, especially when compared to a simple vaccination you can do yourself. Once vaccinated, it’s 3-4 years before they need done again.

There will be a Jason Schaffer Calf Roping Clinic at Broadus, Mont. On April 7. It’s $425/roper, limited to 12 students. Half payment must be postmarked by April 1 to hold your spot. Call Shauna Schaffer at 701-260-2717 to get signed up.

The All Grit No Quit Youth Bull Riding Double Header will be April 8 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. It will be in the East Pavillion at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Entries close April 1! You can enter your kid up at http://www.NoQuitBullRiding.com/UBRP1/AllGritBullRidingSeries2 .

Entries close April 2 for the Rising Champions Jackpot on April 8 at the fairgrounds in Torrington, Wyo. There will be barrels, breakaway, goat tying, tie down and team roping. To enter or to learn more, call Shelly Thompson at 308-480-3440.

An Open 4D Double Run Jackpot and Tack Sale will be April 8 at Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb. There will also be youth 18 and under 4D and peewee divisions. For more info, call Lindsey at 402-306-7320.

There will be a Breakaway and Horsemanship Clinic with Tiffany and Stacey Ogren on April 21-23 at Milk River Pavillion, Malta, Mont. The two day breakaway clinic is $425, horsemanship is $200, do both for $500. There’s $175 deposit required to hold your spot. Call or text Paige Raty to sign up at 406-357-8765.

The kickoff of the Historic Saddle Club Gymkhanas in Scottsbluff, Neb., is right away. Dates are April 22, May 27, July 7, Aug. 26, Sept. 16, and Oct. 21 There will be barrels and poles plus two novelty events each time. For more info, call Becky at 308-641-4974.

A Horse Driving Clinic with Tracy Shaw will be April 29-30 at CHAPS Equine Assisted Services, Sheridan, Wyo. You can learn more and get signed up at http://www.chapswyo.networkforgood.com .

The Jordon Thurson-Miller Goat Tying Clinic will be April 30 at the indoor arena at the fairgrounds in Broadus, Mont. It’s open to both boys and girls and it $150. To sign up or learn more, call 402-760-0146.

The Eastern Montana Horse Show circuit has scheduled some shows to be held at the Fallon Co. Fairgrounds, Fallon, Mont. The first one is the Hairy Horse Show April 29-30. Regular shows will be June 10-11 and July 22-23. To sign up or for more info, message Eastern Montana Horse Show Circuit on Facebook.

I’m going to start sharing some of the summer series dates with you so you can get them written on your calender. I’ll add details as they get closer. Belle Jackpot at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. will be May 11,24,31; June 6, 7; July 12 rain date.

Rapid City Boots and Saddles Club Playday series at Rounds Arena at Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. will be May 21, June 11, July 9, 30; Aug. 27, and Sept. 10.

Rope For Riches Ladies Open Breakway and Open Tie Down Roping will be May 13-14. Entries opened Mar. 30, so if you want in it, you’d better get signed up. Entry fee on the breakaway is $525 with $38,000 payoutt. Tie Down Roping is $550 with $22,000 payout. The calves will be fresh. It will be at Hoar Arena, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. You can get entered at http://www.bonanzaproductons.net .

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope it starts warming up where you are, that the dams run over the spillways, and that calving, lambing and foaling are going great. Please pray for our nation and may God Bless America.