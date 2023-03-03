The Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Wild Horse Races open entries, clinics and schools, shows, Madigan Squeeze

March came in like a lion in some areas. It didn’t here, just a nice winter day with a few flurries. Folks around me have started calving and it’s been kind of chilly. I’m glad mine aren’t yet. I see social media posts of many people looking for a calf to graft on a cow. Cold weather is sure hard on the babies.

Entries are open now for the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Wild Horse Races over Memorial Day weekend in Miles City, Mont. There’s been $12,000 added with a total payout of over $20,000 for the wild horse races. They’re taking 16 teams at $500/team. There will be two go arounds, with the top eight back for the finals. Good money paid out for each go-around. To get entered, go to http://www.tinyurl.com/2023WHR-Info . In regard to the Bucking Horse Sale in general, if you’re planning on going, get your rooms reserved as soon as possible and your tickets bought.

Tom Reeves will be doing private and small group Saddle Bronc clinics around the region. This would be a great opportunity for young folks to learn from one of the greats. For more info or to host one, call Tom at 605-218-1954.

March 11-12 is the last weekend for the All American Cutter/Chariot races at Afton, Wyo. They start at noon.

Worland Livestock will be having their first horse sale of the year on Mar. 18, 1 p.m., in Worland, Wyo. For info on how to consign your horses or mules, call Scott at 307-272-3743 or Terry at 307-431-1226.

The 8th Annual M-SRA Bronc School will be Mar. 18-19 at Ord, Neb. They are partnering with the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association to bring this school. If you have questions, call 402-580-0510. To print off a waiver form, go to http://www.m-sra.com .

Rocking Horn Ranch Spring Show series dates are Mar. 25 at CWC Equine Center, Riverton, Wyo., and April 29 at Rocking Horn Ranch, Riverton, Wyo. (if weather is poor, that one will be moved to the Equine Center); and May 27 at Rocking Horn Ranch, Riverton, Wyo. Events are showmanship, hunter under saddle, hunter hack, western pleasure, ranch riding and ranch trail. It’s $15/class or $75 for all day. Please pre-enter the Monday before the snow. Contact Sharon Horn at 307-409-0312 or go to http://www.RockngHornRanch.com .

KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be having Ranch Shows with ranch reining, ranch riding, ranch trail, ranch rail and freestyle reining. Divisions are open, non-pro, youth, green horse, and rookie. Enter by 8 a.m., show starts at 9 a.m. It’s $30/class and all are jackpots. Membership is $25/rider. Dates are April 15, May 6, and June 10. Call 307-680-5362 for more information.

Also at KPH Arena, there’s going to be a Mark Guynn Ranch Versatility Clinic on April 16. They’ll take 10 riders at $150, with a $100 non-refundable deposit requited when you sign up. Call Ashley at 307-680-5362 to sign up.

The first Giddyup Open Horse Club show will be the Hairy Horse Training Show on April 16. Open shows will be May 7 and June 17. All shows will be held at Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. Call 605-578-1598 for more info.

If you’re interested in learning to pack horses or mules, the Double Diamond Pack Clinics would be for you. They will be April 29 and May 6 at Green River, Wyo. The instructor is Lon Wadsworth with 42 years of experience. Some of the info covered will be sawbuck and decker saddles, horse and mules. All equipment and stock will be provided. It’s $100/person and limited to 15 students. Message or call Lon at 307-875-9140.

If you have calved or foaled for long, you’ve probably encountered a calf or foal that got up, nursed, then failed to thrive and died. It may have been “dummy foal or calf syndrome”. If you are internet savvy or have a grandkid that is, look up Madigan Squeeze technique. It could save a calf or foal for you. I know folks that have used it and it really works.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I’m ready for some sunshine and warm days again, and we’re definitely closer to spring. I always believe it’s really spring when I hear the first meadowlark. There can still be a lot of winter after that, but it gives me hope. Pray for our nation and may God bless America!