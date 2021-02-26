Pastor in the Pasture by Wendel Elliott: The Unfinished Work Serving Christ

I have been thinking recently of the kind of help I am to those that call on me to daywork for them. It’s somewhat of a self-evaluation. You know, kind of like having your employment evaluation at the end of the year or whenever they do it where you work. I have to say as I’ve pondered over the past year with the spring and fall works, that for the most part I would give myself a passing grade. However, I look at a few of those moments and cringe. Like the time I pulled up and listened and looked around only to realize I was by myself. I went to thinking am I behind and need to ride up? Or, am I just a little ahead and need to pull up and wait for the gather to come around? Or,…am I lost and someone is going to be riding over the ridge saying the boss sent them after me? I want to be a good hand… after all it’s an honor to be asked. They thought enough of me to extend an invite. Therein lies the thought and realization that to be asked is a gift. Sometimes I forget that or to think of helping someone else in that regard,…as a gift.

It’s really easy to find yourself taking for granted something that has been given to you free of charge. Sometimes it may be that a person is somewhat naive to the worth of the gift. That can be easy to do if you don’t know what something cost. A person might throw an expensive tool on the back of a flatbed pickup with no protection from the elements, let alone theft. It would be kind of like putting a 15-million-dollar diamond in an old, chipped crock you picked up at a secondhand store or garage sale. It’s not in a vault someplace under lock and key with security guards posted. We’re human, we make mistakes, we’re not as agile as we were, our gear may not be up to snuff…still inside of us we want to help, serve, and be a good hand. Just like that honorable desire within a fallible person; we as believers of Christ and His servants, have an invaluable treasure in us to share and serve the world around us.

The apostle Paul wrote to the Corinthians, “For what we proclaim is not ourselves, but Jesus Christ as Lord, with ourselves as your servants for Jesus’ sake. For God, who said, “Let light shine out of darkness,” has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ. But we have this treasure in jars of clay, to show that the surpassing power belongs to God and not to us.” (2 Corinthians 4:5-7 ESV)

Have you ever thought about the treasure that Christians have within them? What an honor and gift to have! Much like the honor and gift to help someone with their cow works; the honor to serve others through and because of Christ is an invaluable treasure worth more than anything on earth. Are you serving Him with this treasure in a jar of clay? What is a true spiritual heart of service? What does that look like and how do you go about doing that?

First, have a thankful spirit. Thank the Lord for the people in your life that you can reach out to and serve for His sake.

Second, have a genuine concern for folks that God has in your life. Praying for them will be a sure-fire way that you can serve them.

Third, be willing to do the work of service. Sometimes we pray for a big and complicated answer. Have you ever thought that you might be the answer? Not to be self-righteous but to be a “doer of the word.”

Let us be the kind of folks that don’t keep this great and awesome treasure in this jar of clay. Instead let’s share it with those around us and bring hope to them in times of great need.

I’ll see y’all out in the pasture!