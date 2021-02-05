Pastor in the Pasture: The Real Jesus

I sure don’t want to sound prideful in anyway. However, I love when folks prove themselves wrong. I know that there are new ways, procedures, and technology that help get the job done more efficiently. Sometimes, those things just don’t cut it, are impossible, or impractical. Take for instance using machinery, four-wheelers, and utv’s as a means of gathering and working cattle. There are people in the ranching way of life that depend on and utilize these modes of transportation in their cattle work. I laugh when someone comes to our part of the country thinking that those will work here. Where we ranch there are places that even a good horse and sometimes a mule can’t traverse from point a to point b. If a cow happens to find a way up to secluded terrain sometimes as the crow flies is impossible. The only way is to circumnavigate terrain to make a good gather.

Perhaps you have experience and expertise in areas such as mechanics, welding, or even in other areas. You, no doubt have had those conversations that the other party will definitely be regretting what they said or the idea they have put forth. You smile, nod your head “yes,” all the while knowing it’s not going to turn out well for them. In Proverbs 14:16, the Bible says, “A wise man is cautious and turns away from evil, but a fool is arrogant and careless.” Another version says, “but a fool rages and is self-confident.” There’s nothing like pride that can get in the way and ruin someone’s day. Sadly, we can be and have been the fool in that scripture. So, we can see both sides of the coin.

There is one area and something we as believers in Christ can be certain of and are always right on and that is God exists. There are those that rant and rave about and against God’s existence. It’s funny and sad at the same time. I love the movie “God’s Not Dead.” The great scene is where a college student is tasked by his Philosophy professor to argue the case for God’s existence. The student during the last of his presentation asks the professor, “Do you hate God?” The professor responds, “Not even a question.” The student asks, “Why do you hate God?” The professor, enraged comes back with, “Because, He took everything from me.” Quietly the student responds, “How can you hate someone if they don’t exist?”

To me this is one huge downfall of atheists and their position. They sure spend a whole bunch of time worrying about, arguing, writing, debating, and studying to prove that someone doesn’t exist. Seems like if someone doesn’t exist then it would be of no consequence and a huge waste of time and effort.

As believers and followers of Jesus, how can we be equipped and prepared when faced with these types of discussion? In the book of Hebrews we find, “God, after He spoke long ago to the fathers in the prophets in many portions and in many ways, in these last days has spoken to us in His Son, whom He appointed heir of all things, through whom also He made the world. And He is the radiance of His glory and the exact representation of His nature, and upholds all things by the word of His power. When He had made purification of sins, He sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high,…” (Hebrews 1:1-3 NASB).

The following are some things to remember about the real Jesus from those verses to help be equipped and prepared:

1. We must remember that the real Jesus is the final word from God. In the past the prophets and the Law spoke for God. That is all given to us in Jesus and He is God’s final Word. In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said, “Do not think that I came to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I did not come to abolish but to fulfill.” (Matthew 5:17 NASB)

2. We must remember that the real Jesus is the Creator. In John we find, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things came into being through Him, and apart from Him nothing came into being that has come into being.” (John 1:1-3 NASB)

3. We must remember that the real Jesus is the completion or finisher of our faith. From the cross when Jesus died for the sins of mankind He said, “It is finished.” (John 19:30 NASB) He is “the author and perfecter of faith” as it says in Hebrews 12:2.

When faced with discussions let us be equipped and prepared to remain steadfast in our faith. Let us remember the real Jesus. There’s no substitute and He’s real!

I’ll see y’all out in the pasture.