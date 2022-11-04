Pastor in the Pasture, Wendel Elliott: Shipping Time and Cull Cows

It may have been recently you found yourself in the middle of shipping time. Calves were weaned perhaps and you backgrounded them. Perhaps you held on to them and got them weaned as part of a contract. Whatever the situation, shipping time may have already happened for you or you might be finishing up some of the residual work afterward. You want to run a good outfit. You’ve worked hard for the genetics and have seen the increase because of it in the bottom line. That all brings us to… the cull cows. You’ve got calves off of them and you pray that they are bred up. You extend the expense of palpating. You put “opens and culls” in one pen and “breds” in another. You know the cost that you have in the vaccinations and worming of the bred cows. You turn your attention to the ones that are bred in the “open and cull” pen. There she is looking at you. You remember when she was just a baby. You remember her momma bringing her in on that crisp day during calving season. You built her pedigree from scratch. She is actual fruit of your labor, blood, sweat and tears. Watching her grow you saw her potential and it was going to pay off for sure. Weaning and holding her over to breed was a flash and then… she was a momma, and a good one. Now fast forward the years and she is there in the cull pen looking at you. It’s part of this life we all live and the business of production agriculture. However, there’s that other one just a couple of head over to the right. She has outstayed her welcome in just a few short years. Her calf is headed to the truck too but not in the top end for sure. That hussy has been a thorn in your side and you’re glad to see her go. The truck can’t get backed up to the chute fast enough to load her up! Yep, shipping time and time for culling cows. Some are good, some are bad. You and I are stewards of this western heritage lifestyle and responsible for the production of a much needed food source. We know its importance, yet some choose to muddle through it or not put much effort behind it. Some (you and I included), do that in other areas as well from time to time. Then, we reap what we’ve sown for the worse. Take for instance the importance of voting.

Yep that time has rolled around, too. Time to run ‘em through the chute and see if they’re producers for good or not. You have the opportunity and responsibility to look out over the pen and decide which one needs shipping and which one is a solid producer. Don’t overlook this costly area of stewardship. God has placed you over the area of production agriculture, a job or a career to do your best. As part of that life you live, the ultimate goal and overall job as His disciple is to bring glory to Him. We should see politics, stewardship of our vote, and that realm in that light. God wants us to use that vote for His glory and to honor Him. We must, as believers and followers of Christ, vote Biblically. Are there any perfect candidates? No, not one. The only One perfect was Jesus Christ, Himself… the Son of God. However, using Biblically sound principles as guidance you can make a wise decision. So, will you sit by and watch the one that needs culling slip through for another term? Or will you step up and cast your cull vote? Will you sit by and not vote for the one that is doing a good job and being a good steward? You may regret doing that and so will your children and grandchildren. John Jay, the first chief justice of the United States Supreme Court said, “Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty, as well as the privilege and interest of our Christian nation, to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.” Jesus gave the parable of the talents in the book of Matthew 25:14-30 (please go read it). Within that parable we see the stewardship of the faithful servants and Jesus says of them, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” We also see the unfaithfulness of the one servant. What that servant was in charge of was given to the one who was most faithful. Let not the Lord and posterity find us unfaithful in what He has entrusted us with in regards to our civic duty. Go vote, Christian!

Well, I better get busy in the cull pen… there’s definitely some that need to be shipped!

I’ll see y’all out in the pasture!