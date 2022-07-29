Pastor in the Pasture Wendel Elliott: Teaching – Your Responsibility

He was an own son of Peppy San and out of a granddaughter of Go Man Go. A black stud horse with a skunk marked tail and would catch your eye when he came into the arena. My parents had bought him in the early 80’s with hopes of having him shown in the cutting arena and developing a breeding program. The first trainer they had him with couldn’t score anything above a 72 type of run which is decent but mediocre at best. The National Cutting Horse Association has a 60 to 80 point scoring system. So along with incompetence and some shady dealings my parents determined to hire another trainer. The second trainer was better and did score some good runs and even accomplished some wins in the American Quarter Horse Association. However, due to unforeseen costs apart from the training, my parents had to bring “Pogo” home. I had gotten some lessons and worked with the second trainer, so I started showing and doing pretty good. I was late junior high and into high school during this time, enjoying the show pen, and having a little success.

What if we would have kept him with that first trainer? What would have been the outcome? Would I have even had the opportunity to ride such a great horse? Would I have been able to tell my grandchildren of the sheer enjoyment of riding a cutting horse of that caliber?

It’s amazing the amount of time, money and effort put forth in clients keeping horses with trainers. Working for and observing some bad trainers has shown the idiocy of leaving good horse flesh with such sorry individuals. It’s good to see when a client decides to move a horse to another better trainer or even if needed to bring that horse home.

What about our most precious and greatest responsibility; our children? With new light being shed on what is going on in our school systems will we remain uninformed or apathetic to the education of our children? We wouldn’t think twice about jerking our horse out of a bad training situation… Why would we even allow such behavior when it comes to our kids? I’ve heard it said when it comes to education, “Well that’s why we hire teachers, send our kids to school, and pay school taxes; so they will get an education.” However, that same person will not even check and see what their child is being taught. They will not sit with that student and go through math problems, inspect spelling studies, or even correct what may be wrong in the apparent indoctrination of their kids. The cycle continues in the secondary education on college campuses and the parents and tax payer funds the madness.

If you have children or grandchildren, God has entrusted you with a great responsibility and expects you to be a good steward of them. What are your children being taught? Have you checked lately or looked over their school work or textbooks? Have you had a parent – teacher meeting lately to ask some questions or show support when you see something good? What about school board meetings and are you holding those accountable? Perhaps God is leading you to find a private Christian school to enroll your kids or even homeschool. Regardless of the action, it all takes some sacrifice. Are you willing to sacrifice for your kids in this area? Or, will we continue to sacrifice our children on the altar of pagan education systems that show no regard for your children’s worth or your parenting. Your children’s knowledge is just a part of this… their personal walk with Jesus Christ is at stake. Their eternal future is what is at hand.

God’s word is clear on being a good steward on things entrusted to you. ‘…From everyone who has been given much, much will be required; and to whom they entrusted much, of him they will ask all the more. ‘ (Luke 12:48 NASB) As well as, ‘ “He who is faithful in a very little thing is faithful also in much; and he who is unrighteous in a very little thing is unrighteous also in much. ‘ (Luke 16:10 NASB)

Let us be good stewards of teaching our children both in general education and knowledge but also of God’s word… “You shall therefore impress these words of mine on your heart and on your soul; and you shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontals on your forehead. You shall teach them to your sons, talking of them when you sit in your house and when you walk along the road and when you lie down and when you rise up.” (Deuteronomy 11:18-19 NASB) How long has it been since you’ve led your family in a Bible study or morning devotion? God’s called you and I to it so we better be found as good stewards.

Well, I best get my Bible out… I’ve got a family to lead.. I hope you will as well.

I’ll see y’all out in the pasture!