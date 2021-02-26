Richards: Covid 19

Fall in line like a flock of sheep, and no one dares to make a peep.

Close your business, shut down your stores, put up signs upon your doors.

No church, no funerals will there be, the experts said you must listen to me.

How quickly will you all conform and settle in to your new norm.

You’ll wear a mask to cover your face, no matter if it feels out of place.

Stand six feet apart and social distance, for this shall be your new existence.

Shelter in place, only do what you must, the experts said it was them you should trust.

I’d rather believe in the Master’s plan, take Refuge in the Lord than to trust a man.

Psalms 118:8

God Bless,

Duane Richards