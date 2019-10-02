I just wanted to drop a line to Tri-State Livestock News to thank you for the article written by Vaughn Meyer, and published by your paper. This has been talked about before but not often enough. The totally fake NCBA and the CBB have been lying to cattle producers for a long time, It’s too bad so many of our fellow cattlemen buy their bull and cannot see through. We are in serious trouble here, and I pray for America every day. We are totally surrounded by corruption on almost every level. Again I just wanted to thank you and Mr. Meyer for his article. By the way, I was raised in Mobridge South Dakota and now reside in Idaho.

Thank you,

Gary Schweiger

Meridian, Idaho