SKY PILOTS
Ever’ now and then
When we was on a trail drive
A preacher man’d ride in
An talk to us about livin’ right
Some ‘o the boys called ’em Sky Pilots
It’d bring a loud guffaw
From wild and woolly cowboys
Who forgot their bringin’ up
They think of their whiskey drinkin’
And maybe soiled doves
And of bein’ unrepentant
Of the wild life they love
Some Pilots who came into camp
Spoutin’ fire and brimstone
Scared the b’Jesus out of us
Recallin’ what we’d learned at home
They’d rant‘n rave‘n yell
Fierce red eyes brimmin’ fire
To scare the hell right out of us
Frothin’ at the mouth; shrill voice risin’ higher
But then ever’ now and then
A certain preacher man rode up
Sit on his hoss smellin’ coffee
An’ say “boys you got a cup?
He had this gentle way about him
That made us boys look at the ground
Shuffle our feet and squirm inside
‘Cause he never looked us down
Never told us how bad we were
“Stead he told us what was good
Taught us about human dignity
What honor meant to manhood
Honor means lots of things
Not sure how well it’s understood
But all of it has somethin’ to do
With what was taught us by our Lord
Bein’ kind and gentle
To both animals and man
Not thinkin’ of yourself
Always helpin’ where you can
Keepin’ your word and always
Followin’ the Golden Rule
Though it costs money, pride, or love
Keep it to your last molecule
Most trouble comes when someone
Has a selfish bent
Cause when the “I” and “ME are there
They’ll never be content
We started thinkin’ deep inside
This man wasn’t a hollerin’ preacher
He was a man who knew what honor was
He was a Rabbi and a Teacher
The kind of Pilot who made a hand
Firm in his resolve to be just like him
The moral light that showed around
Struck a chord deep within
He’s a Sky Pilot sure as I’m born
Said an old cowboy rubbin’ his whiskers
I sure enough hope he comes back soon
‘Cause I think I heard the Lord Whisper
