Stotts: Congressman playing politics

In regards to Aug 15, 2020 paper page A2, Any comment about beef from my Congressman Conaway is rich as he led the charge to remove beef from the COOL law. Then urge Perdue to work with a NCBA funded University to analyze cattle industry stress. While attempting to get you to believe he is concerned about new packers to our industry, knowing full well you can’t compete in price with the Big Meat’s imported beef from 20 nations that is bought for pennies. Same page different subject CFAP payments, goats are not on the list, too bad we don’t have representation.

James Stotts, Llano, Texas