Varilek’s Cattle Call:

It is hard to complain about the slow sideways trade to start the year after the large break to end 2023, so I will not do it. After a historic break, we are happy to be stabilizing before the next move. Open interest remains very thin with funds not taking a strong stance in the cattle futures. Fundamental news will find the headlines again with a “cattle on feed” report January 19 and a “cattle inventory” report on January 31.

I am looking forward to the biannual “cattle inventory” in order to highlight cow herd numbers in the United States. Beef producers finally saw nice profits last year, and I do not see the expansion due to the lack of trust in future profits. Trying to raise beef also has labor and high input costs in my opinion. If we were standing here knowing markets would stay good for an extended period of time, maybe expansion really would happen. There are many things to blame like consolidation and the big four packer issue, but a more stable industry would promote more growth. The next generation of family beef producers is at risk so stay involved with your organization of choice.

Cash cattle trade was steady with regionals buying a few at $175 and majors paying $2.72-2.73 dressed. Packers weren’t even sure how many to buy with all of the disruption in chain speed with the weather. The large carcass weights we have been used to may finally curb with decreased gains expected.

The monthly USDA grain report will have some impact on the upcoming year. It looks bearish for the grain complex and will switch feed purchases back to “hand to mouth” with an ample supply. Stay warm!

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.