Varilek’s Cattle Call: Be careful in volatile markets

The cattle market took a setback last week with weaker outside markets. Fundamentals for the beef industry was not the major reason for such a break, but the health of the consumer is a worry. Funds exited several longs in the market with falling stock market.

All that is happening with our economy is the front story currently. Rising interest rates and rough stock trade has cattle traders worried if record high prices can hold. Hedgers were tested with how much protection they have. The slow grind higher was easier to watch than a more erratic down turn. Producers have a nice profit at these levels creating a flurry of protection trades adding to the press lower.

Prices are still at great levels with plenty of tight supply stories to fall back on moving forward in my opinion. However, we still have a lot of money at risk even with a $20 break in feeder calf futures already. It is challenging all of our marketing plans and can be hard to trade. Be careful in these volatile markets.

Live cattle cash prices were steady to lower with $183-184 live and $288-290 dressed. Some of the dressed trade carried grid premiums on top. Packers appeared to be willing to buy cattle for immediate delivery or 3 weeks out. These cash prices were still good in my opinion with all of the outside noise. We still have tighter supplies and seasonals point to better markets. However, we are in new territory at these high levels making it hard to put stock in seasonals. Have a good week, and stay safe harvesting.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.