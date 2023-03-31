Varilek’s Cattle Call:  Cash is King

It was an exciting week for live cattle producers with the cash market turning hot. All of the packers aggressively showed interest in buying cattle. Most of the trade happened Thursday and moved swiftly. Bids of $168 started the day with an ending price of $173 for the high trade of the week. The south started trade at $165 and saw a high trade of $168.50 in what I saw for trade. Outside feedyards were finally able to see the live bids they hoped for rather than being forced to take a dressed bid.

That is a great way to end the week. Cattle producers can celebrate with a steak and drink of choice this weekend. The packer interest and competition for cattle on Thursday was one for the books. With an increase in negotiated cattle, notice how the producer had more leverage over the packer. My hope is that we can strengthen our backbone for futures cash trade success.

Cattle inventory numbers are tight and will be in the coming years. The industry is not seeing full swing heifer retention in my opinion. When that retention happens, “on feed” numbers will become even tighter yet. If the United States beef herd wants to be sustainable, there needed to be more incentive for cowboys to do their job raising quality cattle. These record high prices in the live cattle will finally get the much needed shot in the arm for the beef industry.

Boxed beef prices are on the rise with grilling season around the corner. One question is always, “how high is too high?” With the tight numbers, it will need to be higher to ration a tighter supply. Other notes would be looking back to the $470 boxes for choice during covid. We are still well below that level and will need to close that gap more in my opinion. The United States consumer still pays a very small percentage of their income on food in comparison to the rest of the world. With higher input costs, agriculture may need to demand a bigger portion to continue to feed a growing world population. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.