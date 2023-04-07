Varilek’s Cattle Call: Cash Stays Hot

Live cattle cash strength was the main story again with more fireworks on Thursday. A tighter cattle supply with a strong demand market, all packers were aggressively buying cattle in the country. More producers have figured out what it feels like to have leverage once again. It has been a long road for the live cattle marketer that wanted to ask more for cattle and have more than one packer giving a price. Packers were buying for whatever weeks you had cattle for sale.

Live cash bids rallied throughout the day Thursday starting with $174 and ending at $177 in the north. Western Nebraska did see some $178, but that is with a 4% shrink versus a %3 on the rest of the trade. The south was able to rally the cash from $170 early up to $172. Dressed bids topped out around the $280/cwt level. Yields have not turned around on outside cattle making it desirable to find a live bid. Live bids were more available for poor yielding cattle the last few weeks.

Futures prices are hitting all time highs in the live cattle with the front months leading the daily trade. The tight supply is here will be a force to be reckoned with for the next few years. In 2014 the market made all time highs on tight supply, and the year 2015 was the year the cattle took a long tumble. In 2015 numbers were in fact tighter than the previous year. My point is that the futures market is a “FUTURES” market. It is just a thought-provoking statement. I am supply friendly just like the next guy, but we have a lot of money tied up in cattle currently. Trade safe and have a Happy Easter.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

