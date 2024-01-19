Varilek’s Cattle Call:  Cash trade sideways and spotty

We did not see any Earth-shattering changes last week other than some technical help. The sideways channel we have been trading in was compromised with a breakout to the upside. Fundamental news was comparative, but this could help get a bounce nonetheless. Funds did not take a large stance with the friendly signals in my opinion, but the open interest level in the cattle futures did grow slightly. I have been noting how thin the cattle trade was, and hopefully this will aid in that issue.

Cash trade was sideways and spotty with $174-175 live and $2.72-2.73 plus grid for the dressed trade. It was a small victory for producers with steady cash after a slow chain speed. Weather caused a lot of problems in the cattle production and processing sectors. Decreased gains in the feedyards was expected to more than offset any packer slowdowns experienced. Carcass weight data has shown the record carcass weights but was expected to correct in two weeks when the public is allowed to see the data. For future reference, do not forget that the packer is the first to know the carcass weights, and the public gets to see the data on two-week delay. It was proposed to make that news public the next day, but fell on deaf ears as of yet.

The “cattle on feed” report did not show much variance to the pre-report estimates. The “on feed” number came in at 102%, “marketings” at 99%, and “placements” of 96%. The report should not be a big market mover with most traders looking ahead to the “cattle Inventory” numbers. Stay warm and have good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.