Varilek’s Cattle Call: Erratic futures market

We have needed a seat belt for the last few weeks of futures trade in the cattle. Prices broke hard early in the week and started to recover Thursday and Friday. Cash trade maintained high levels despite the erratic futures market.

Live cattle cash trade developed at $198 live in the north by a few packers. Producers were holding their ground at $200 until cattle slow leaked to the lower price. It was still a nice victory for cattle that make good money. With the poor acting futures, it was hard to hold out for more. Feedyards took the victory lap and sold them.

Cash feeder prices are showing the optimism with record basis levels in sale barns and video auctions. Replacing inventory will be a challenge that carries a lot of risk. Many breakevens will need a rally on the market before any profitable protection can take place. Betting on the come is not out of the ordinary for cattle feeders, but this seems to be a little breath-taking at these dollar amounts.

Carcass weights have been in the news with ample pounds over year ago levels. For the week ending 6/29/24, steer carcasses were down but still 27 pounds over the 2023 week. Hot weather and a positive basis are two reasons we should start to see a break in weight. One real threat is cheap feed. If producers start to fight the market in months to come, cattle feeders know how to put the pounds on. We do not have that issue currently, but as to my high breakeven comment from earlier, the trap could be set. Enjoy the ride!

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.