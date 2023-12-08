Varilek’s Cattle Call: Futures catering to some traders and large funds

We just made it through another wild week of the cattle market with futures trading being in the front spotlight. Live and feeder cattle prices have been in free fall due to pressure on the Chicago Board of Trade. Some fundamentals lined up with the negative tone, but algorithm trading alongside stuck longs in the market did a lot of damage.

With an open interest number that stays low and does not move much, volume is trading in large swings. Cattleman are starting to get frustrated again with futures catering to high frequency traders and large funds. We need to give those reminders that these contracts need to be helpful for producers.

Cash prices were quiet with $170 bids disappearing and slipping throughout the week. Asking prices of $168 would not trigger on Friday after the long week. Carcass weights were again a record with steer carcasses up 4 pounds week over week. Producers were fighting the down market. Excellent feeding weather and cheaper feed costs also attributed to the larger weights.

When we turn the calendar in to next year, we hope for cow herd fundamentals to spear us back to life once again. The feeder calf run happened early so there is a thought that feed yards will have to pay up next year with less numbers available. It is hard to keep your head up in such volatile times, and the main question is, “How low can it go.” If anybody has the answer to that, feel free to let me know. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.