Varilek’s Cattle Call: Grill steaks

Let’s all take a quick breath when looking at the futures market. In and out with some oxygen. That is what kind of movement we have when feeders and fats are near all time highs. Cash cattle traction was slower with $286-290 dressed. Even with slightly lower cash, live cattle futures rallied throughout the week.

The grain market stole the story Friday with the quarterly grain stocks and planted acreage report. Soybean acres came in at 83 million acres versus an 87.673 estimate. Needless to say, the soybean futures exploded up 75 cents. The other side of the report was the planted acres that corn gained. Corn came in with 94 million acres versus a 91.853 estimate. December corn futures finished Friday 33 cents lower closing below $5.00.

The feeder calf futures took note of the lower grain trade and closed $5.00 higher in all time high territory. The live cattle market finished strong even with lower cash trade. Feeders are the leaders. The strength in cash and future feeders has optimism yet to come for beef producers. The markets have been talking about the tight supply for years, and this is finally the push through that the production leg needed in my opinion.

Demand is holding strong but dog days of summer are being talked about. However, with prop 12 maybe slowing pork sales in California, beef might be able to become a bigger player there. A drop off in demand has not been noticed yet but will be monitored closely. Have a safe independence day, and grill as many steaks as your grill will hold.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

