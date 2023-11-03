Varilek’s Cattle Call: Market is recovering

It was a big recovery week for cattle prices after the break in futures over the last two weeks. The poor economy news accompanied with war in Israel took a toll on livestock futures. The war news did not slow down, but the markets were becoming used to the turmoil while not seeing a fundamental breakdown.

The live cattle cash market stayed fully steady in the mid $180’s during the futures sell-off. Packers appeared close to the knife and were shipping cattle long distancing to fulfill needs of plants. When cattle ship from South Dakota to Texas to be slaughtered, it should catch your attention. Some cattle scheduled for a couple weeks out were taken early as well. Expectations of higher cash this week fell quiet into the close on Friday with little action.

Feeder calf prices took a bigger hit in the sale barns but did rebound after the market rally. There were some big runs seasonally, but buyers were active looking for opportunities. In my opinion, cow calf producers were looking to cash in on a good market. Heifers were placed in feedyards higher than I expected only kicking the small herd can down the road yet again.

The market is recovering and weathered yet another storm. It is impressive that the high prices for cattle are holding well with fund liquidation and outside market worries. When the market is able to fall back to the supply story, it performs much better. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

