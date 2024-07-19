Varilek’s Cattle Call: Market needs an encore

I am not sure what to call last week’s trade in the cattle market. Maybe it is fundamentals versus anxiety. Cash prices for live and feeder cattle are at record levels, but the futures are trying to prepare for a break. We see a three-day rally followed by a quick break to take it away. The market needs an encore if we are going to find new highs moving forward.

The cash market was steady to lower last week which did surprise traders that expected weaker. The north traded $196 live with a few sales at steady for $198 to regionals and one major. That made 6 weeks at these cash levels if my brain remembers right.

July and August can usually be the dog days of summer when it comes to live cattle trade. Here we are looking into August with cash near all-time highs, and I sure cannot complain about that. Fed cattle make some nice profits here and the basis is excellent for hedgers. It is hard to pass these bids with all of the future months trading well below this cash price. Keep diving into those pens. The futures prices are trying to tell us it could be lower, so let us use this opportunity to stay current. If feedlots can stay current, leverage is on the producers side, and we can see prices better than expected throughout the end of the year in my opinion.

The cattle on feed report Friday was friendly on placements by 4 percent with a quote of 93 percent. Tight numbers showed up yet again. We have talked about this cattle cycle for years, but it was the driving factor for these record high prices. The on-feed and marketing numbers were in line with estimates. Keep those grills going and enjoy the nice weather.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.