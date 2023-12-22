Varilek’s Cattle Call:  Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas everyone. The birth of Jesus is something we can celebrate and put ahead of all things. The cattle market is still at level to be happy, but can take a toll on our spirits with the volatility. Uncertainty hangs over the front end of the cattle market with a long-term friendly feel in my opinion.

Live cattle cash trade helped boost the market Friday with prices rallying $3 to $171 live in the north and south. Some producers were passing the bid with hopes of higher cash next week. Producers were not viewed to have leverage last week, but large packer margins could have helped the situation.

Carcass weights were still at record levels last week with excellent weather being one of the reasons why. Cattle have gained above expectations in most feedyards with near perfect feeding conditions. Weather alongside negative returns and higher replacement costs have kept the packer with the upper hand with buying cattle. A producer fighting the market can be normal with upside down breakevens, but I have not heard an abundance of producers to blame that on this year in my opinion.

The cattle on feed report showed the following.

On Feed: 103% versus 102% estimate

Placements: 98% versus 96% estimate

Marketings: 93% versus 93% estimate

The report is a touch negative for on feed and placements. With a very thin market, down moves can be more aggressive. It will be an arm wrestle between higher cash and a negative report. Lower placements can be long term friendly, but 103% on feed may be tough for a few months. Merry Christmas.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.