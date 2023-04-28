Varilek’s Cattle Call:   Mixed Trade

The futures market traded sideways for live cattle but steadily climbed for feeder futures. The swift break in the corn market due to some China cancellations kept the feeders grinding into contract highs. Cash feeder prices remained hot throughout the week. Southern rains shut off the supply off light feeder calves from the south. Some northern feedyards were heading south to find discounted cattle to feed.

The live cattle cash trade was spotty and sloppy at the same time. The south traded $172-173 while the north saw a range of $177-183. Packers cherry picked a few quality pens of cattle at the highs, but that was not an up and down the road price. The packers wanted cattle in my opinion but do not want the cash market to blow higher just yet. Cattle feeders are current and could elect to close the gates for different prices. I cannot say higher because that is not always the case.

I alluded to rains in the south in the opening paragraph. If rain becomes a theme, we could possibly see the heifer retention that the beef industry has longed for. When heifers get held back to build up the cow herd, it makes less numbers in the feedyard for slaughter temporarily. It is too early in the season to tell the moisture situation for grass country, but rain is great to talk about.

Boxed beef prices are climbing as grilling season is finally upon us. The price of most things are higher in the store and a shrinking beef supply warrants for higher beef prices as well. In my opinion, we are not at the top of where beef will sell in the stores short term. Rationing with higher prices will have to be the case. If the United States cow herd continues to shrink, imports will fill the void. Enjoy the sun and have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

