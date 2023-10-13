Varilek’s Cattle Call: More world uncertainty

Another week and another unforeseen world event took the cattle head on last week. With the Israel bombings, more uncertainty of world and United States economics is added to the forefront. Nerves were high as cattle futures took a break along with most other futures. However, the week ended strong with a midweek rally.

With all of the heavy news, live and feeder cattle handled it very well in my opinion. Markets had that scary feeling before recovering near some technical support. The open interest did not grow on the green trading days which was a little head scratching for me. Without the funds buying it, it could have been true fundamentals carrying the load. Tight supply will be what we consistently stand on in the coming year.

Live cattle cash prices were surprising with $185 live and $294 to end the week. Packers were still acting close to the knife and did not waste time trying to buy cattle lower with the heavy outside news. Producers seemed willing sellers cashing in on a profitable turn of cattle. Cash feeder prices did not waste any time trading lower either. The feeder futures prices did act a little more nervous.

Choice boxed beef prices are holding steady around $300. When the price sees a dip, it is getting met with strong purchases. Demand still feels good for beef, but we are hoping for a more settled economy to maintain. That is the biggest risk to our record high prices. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

