Varilek’s Cattle Call:  Outside market volatility a major factor 

The live cattle cash market showed some positive signs in the north last week with multiple packers paying $180 on Thursday and Friday. Earlier in the week trade trickled at steady, and the south traded a few at $170. The south did not see any higher trade later since enough cattle were traded to establish their formula price. A few of the packers appeared to be short bought and needed cattle for next week’s slaughter.

The grain market took a further break last week after the bearish cattle on feed report. Corn futures have plenty of negative stories to overcome with a strong dollar, weaker exports, and rain. Feed costs have been a hindrance to livestock production the past year, so the future looks a little better for feeders looking for corn. The regional basis strength is the last of the bullish news hanging on yet.

The latest cattle on feed report is in line with estimates of 90% marketed, 96% placed, and 97% on feed. The friendly numbers will be anticipated moving forward in this year. As we move on to a new year’s crop of calves hitting the market, the real test will happen. How tight will we actually be with demand appearing to be holding firm? The outside market volatility is the major overhanging factor as to whether the beef can sustain a further rally. The supply side will likely stay front and center. Also, that cheaper feed will encourage large carcass weights if the next corn purchases become discounted. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.