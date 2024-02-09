Varilek’s Cattle Call: Packers needed cattle, but no runaway

The cattle market extended the uptrend move with higher cash and future prices. Higher live cattle asking prices came to fruition late Friday but did not end as high as early expectations. The north saw some trade at $180, and the south took some $182 on Friday. Packers needed cattle, but did not let it run away due to the higher Chicago prices. Trade was another $2 higher with packers managing tight numbers the best they could.

Futures prices are still trading strong with minor setbacks followed by strength yet again. Cash feeders are one of the leading factors with the sustained rally. The tighter cow herd is proving correct with yards looking to refill. Cheaper feed prices do not hurt that rally either.

There is more winter weather projected for the south, and the north is still fighting poor yard conditions. Carcass weights are seeing a significant break with another 6-8 pound break on steers and heifers. The feedlots are current and geared up for hopes of a spring rally.

The “cattle on feed” report will come out on February 23 with bullish projections being rumored. Early estimates for the placements in January are coming in around 85%. The market is dialing some of that news in, and we will see more estimates next week.

The market always feels good on the way up. Remember to trade safe when near record high levels. Seasonals can point to looking for protections by the end of February. I might be friendly fundamentals, but it is hard to carry too much risk at these high levels. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.