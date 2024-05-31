Varilek’s Cattle Call: Proceed with caution

It was a poor week for cattle futures after correcting the overbought status. The market needed a reason for sellers to kick in after the hot week of cash previously. The official announcement of China delisting a United States plant sent the market lower, and algorithms swiftly pushed. The plant had a sample test positive for ractopamine which is a feed additive for growth enhancement. China then turned to Australia and approved more of their plants for purchases.

All week was a drag, but more limited cash held good prices. I would call cash $1-2 lower for live cattle with $190-192 trade in the north with the south at $186. Cash feeders had a good story as well with heifer calf prices at the front of the talk. We may have seen the first big push toward heifer retention that I can note. That should raise your eyebrows moving forward.

When heifer retention kicks in, there will be less numbers available for feedyards. That will cause the tightest numbers on feed yet causing packers to run shorter on numbers. One way for a packer to make sure that gets offset is with larger carcasses which producers are actively in full swing. Now my two cents thinks back to 2015. That was the year cattle were the tightest in the cattle cycle and proceeded to free fall from the record highs. Remember this is a futures market. If it starts to sense a rebuild of the cow herd, prices might not wait for verification. Proceed with caution and have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

