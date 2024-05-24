Varilek’s Cattle Call: Record high fed cattle

Cash cattle prices took the spotlight last week with record high fed cattle at $193, and feeder calf sales were right at all-time highs again. The regionals were out in front with fed cattle purchases from $192-193. Majors purchased some cattle at $304 plus grid. The south trade was steady at $187 early but rallied to $188 by Friday.

Those prices will yield some profits for producers that held out and put the extra weight on. On the other hand, calves that are near market level work at those levels. The incentive to pull ahead is here with a $10 discount on the futures market. If there is money to be made on a pen of cattle with these high-risk dollar amounts, we might see a many pull ahead to capitalize.

Bird flu news continued to circulate with a second dairy worker testing positive to start the week. The market shook that off quickly with the worker being fully recovered. Friday afternoon a new story broke about condemned dairy cows. It read that tissues from an infected cow did test positive for bird flu. One test was positive while ninety-five tests were negative. The market did not break in the last half-hour while the rumors started swirling.

The “cattle on feed” report was in line with the estimates on Friday with lower placements and on feed numbers. Supply bulls still had plenty to talk about and demand looked to be solid during the peak grilling season. Our biggest risk could be the never-ending bird flu, but the traders are becoming accustomed to the news. It has not affected the market in wild swings, and food is safe. Keep your ear to the ground for any further developments over the weekend. Happy Memorial Day!

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.