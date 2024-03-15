Varilek’s Cattle Call: Regional packers keeping price propped up

It was an eventful ending to the week with technicals and fundamentals arm wrestling for control. We were left with a confused look with volatility at a high level. Charts pointed towards a possible break while cash looked strong.

The good news first was higher cash trade for fed and feeder cattle. Live cattle trade started at $188-189 with a few small trades at $190. Dressed bids did not hit the $300 mark but were very close behind. Packers were close to the knife on negotiated cattle. I believe that has been the case for a while, but with near 80 percent of the cattle coming to your door via formulas, packers would rather slow the chain speed. The risk of cash getting away is larger than making sure to slaughter the extra 20 percent. It is mainly to get a price set for the formula traders in my opinion. The regional packers have been out front with the cash bids. If it wasn’t for those regionals keeping prices propped up, the market would have a worse feel with just the big 4 in charge.

The technical news for the week was a gap left in the April live cattle chart at $190.275. Let us just say that the charts pointed to that price. Once that marker was a achieved, selling pressure hit the market. There was long liquidation and hedge pressure immediately after the gap price filled. It was alarming with triple digit losses on Thursday because it does line up with seasonal cash highs in the market.

The other main point to watch is carcass weights. Cattle weights for the week ending 3/2/24 were up another 5-12 pounds versus the week prior and are nearly 20 pounds higher than year ago levels. Beware of good feeding weather capped with feedlots losing money even with high prices. Have a good week.

Scott Varilek, Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading

The risk of loss when trading futures and options is substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.